UDS Vice Chancellor appointment meeting disrupted by armed men

Source: Myjoyonline.com  
  13 April 2026 9:32pm
University for Development Studies (UDS)
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A University for Development Studies (UDS) Council meeting to appoint a new Vice Chancellor was disrupted by unidentified men on Monday, April 13, JoyNews sources have revealed.

Three candidates had been shortlisted, and Council members were due to consider one for the appointment when the meeting was interrupted in the afternoon.

According to a source, the men entered the location and said they would not allow the Council to make a decision.

The source added that two of the men were carrying pistols.

"They walked to the Chairman, who later placed a call to someone we don't know, and the meeting was brought to an abrupt end," added the source.

"My question is, how did they know where the meeting was being conducted, and where was the security? I believe it was planned," the source told JoyNews.

A similar disruption occurred in 2021 during the same process.

"From what happened in 2021, they should have beefed up security to ensure this doesn't repeat again," the source said.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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