UDS appoints Prof. Muniru Iddrisu as Vice-Chancellor following disrupted council meeting in Tamale

The University for Development Studies has appointed Professor Mohammed Muniru Iddrisu as its new Vice-Chancellor, days after a dramatic disruption of a crucial Governing Council meeting raised concerns about the integrity of the selection process.

In an official circular issued after a rescheduled meeting on Thursday, 16th April 2026, the University’s Governing Council confirmed Professor Iddrisu’s appointment, describing him as an accomplished academic and seasoned administrator with a proven track record in higher education leadership.

The decision follows an earlier Council meeting on Monday, 13th April, which was reportedly interrupted by unidentified men.

According to sources, the individuals stormed the venue during deliberations and declared that they would not allow the Council to proceed with the appointment. It was further alleged that at least two of the men were armed with pistols, forcing an abrupt halt to proceedings.

The incident, which has not yet been fully explained by authorities, sparked concern within academic and governance circles, particularly as the Council had been in the process of considering three shortlisted candidates for the Vice-Chancellor position.

Despite the disruption, the Governing Council reconvened and successfully completed the selection process, resulting in the appointment of Professor Iddrisu.

Until his elevation, he served as Principal of the Nyankpala Campus of UDS, where he earned recognition for his leadership and contributions to institutional development.

The Council noted that Professor Iddrisu has demonstrated strong academic credentials and administrative competence, with an established record of scholarly work and extensive experience in university governance.

His tenure as Principal has reportedly been marked by significant progress in academic programming, staff development, and campus expansion.

"Professor Iddrisu is an accomplished academic and experienced university administrator. He currently serves as the Principal of the Nyankpala Campus and has distinguished himself through dedicated service, strong leadership, and significant contributions to teaching, research, and institutional development," the statement read.

In its statement, the Council expressed confidence in his capacity to provide effective leadership and to advance the strategic vision of the University.

It also called on members of the University community to offer their full support and cooperation as he assumes office.

"Members of the University community are entreated to extend their full support and cooperation to Professor Iddrisu as he assumes this important office."

Professor Iddrisu’s appointment is set to take effect from 27th June 2026 and will run until 31st August 2030.

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