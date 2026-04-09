Three UDS students remanded over alleged armed robbery

Three Level 400 students of the University for Development Studies (UDS) have been remanded into police custody for their alleged involvement in an armed robbery incident.

The suspects are reported to be from the Nyankpala and Dungu campuses of the university.

The accused persons were put before a court and subsequently remanded, with instructions to reappear on a date yet to be confirmed.

Authorities say investigations are ongoing as they work to establish the full circumstances surrounding the case.

Addressing the media in Tamale, Northern Regional Police Commander, Wisdom Lavoe, disclosed that one of the suspects was apprehended while allegedly attempting to travel to the North East Region.

He indicated that the arrest forms part of a broader police effort to clamp down on criminal activities in the region, particularly incidents involving armed robbery.

The police have assured the public that they remain committed to ensuring safety and bringing perpetrators to justice.

The case has since drawn attention within the university community, as authorities continue investigations while the suspects remain in custody pending their next court appearance.

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