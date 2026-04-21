UG Corporate Football League: Match Week 8 recap, Group A

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The excitement of Match Week 8 in Group A of the UG Corporate Football League was intense.
The night began with the match between Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA) and Ghana Football Association (GFA).
GFA aimed to take control right from the start. Their plan was clear, and it paid off with strong performances from Augustus Quaye and Eric Donkor, each scoring two (2) goals.
Samuel Arthur added a consolation goal for GIMPA, but it wasn't enough to change the outcome. The match ended 4-1 in favour of GFA.
The second match featured the University of Ghana (UG) against Bui Power Authority.
This game was tightly contested. Bui Power took an early lead just 17 minutes in with a well-placed strike from Bright Agyekum.
After that, Bui Power strengthened their defence, ensuring that UG couldn't score. The match finished with a close 1-0 victory for Bui Power.
Next was a fierce match between Goil and the Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC). Both teams tested each other, but Goil won by a narrow margin.
Goals from Wesley Nortey and Nana Kwaku Fosu secured a 2-1 win, while GNPC's Charles Asante responded with a spirited effort, keeping the match close until the end.
The evening also featured a match between Lancaster Accra and Stanbic Bank, where Divine Adjamli and Daniel Agyekum scored the winning goals for Lancaster.
Their performance led to a solid victory, adding to the night's excitement.
Finally, the most highly anticipated match of the evening pitted Ghana Armed Forces Officers Sports Club (GAFOSC) against the Ghana Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA).
This was seen as a showdown between two top league contenders, and it met expectations. Both teams demonstrated strong defence, resulting in a hard-fought 0-0 draw that left fans on the edge of their seats.
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