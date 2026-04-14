Unpaid teachers threaten massive protests on Wednesday, April 15

The National Organiser of the Coalition of Unpaid Teachers, Eugene Zoranu Segbefia, says members will begin an indefinite protest at the Ministry of Finance on Wednesday, April 15, 2026, if the government fails to provide a clear payment plan for their salary arrears.

Speaking on Joy FM’s Top Story, Mr Segbefia revealed that some teachers have worked for between seven and 18 months without pay.

“We have teachers who have worked between seven and 18 months without salaries. As we speak, we don’t even know whether the government will fulfil its obligation to us,” he lamented.

He explained that despite multiple engagements with key authorities, including the Director-General of the Ghana Education Service and the Minister for Education, there has been no concrete timeline for payment.

“The Minister listened to our concerns and promised to expedite the process. We were made to understand that a memo had been sent between the Ministry of Education and the Ministry of Finance. But as we speak, we are only seeing recruitment ongoing, while those of us already working have not been paid,” he lamented.

Mr Segbefia questioned the government's priorities, arguing that it is unfair to recruit new teachers while existing ones remain unpaid.

“We are already in the classrooms working, yet we are not being paid. Why recruit more teachers when you cannot even pay those already in the system?” he quizzed.

He also expressed frustration over what he described as unequal treatment compared to other public sector workers. “We went through similar processes as the nurses, yet they are receiving their arrears from this April. Are we not also providing essential services to this country?” he asked.

According to him, the coalition had given the government up to April 12, 2026, to present a payment plan, but no response has been received. As a result, the group plans to escalate its action beginning tomorrow, April 15.

“Tomorrow, April 15, we are hitting the streets. And we are not leaving anytime soon,” he declared.

The coalition says it is demanding direct engagement with President John Dramani Mahama, the Vice President, or the Chief of Staff, or they won't end the protest.

Segbefia disclosed that members are prepared for an extended protest, including sleeping at the Ministry of Finance premises.

“We are coming with our belongings. Some colleagues are travelling from Kumasi and Tamale. We are prepared to sleep at the Ministry of Finance until we get a payment plan. That is the last thing we will do.”

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