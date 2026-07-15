Wasa Dompoase chief appeals to government for school and health infrastructures

The Chief of Wassa Dompoase in the Amenfi East Municipality of the Western Region, Nana Opoku, has appealed to the Government of Ghana and other development partners to urgently support the community with improved educational and health infrastructure.

According to the chief, the community's basic school is facing serious infrastructural challenges, including an inadequate number of classroom blocks, which has resulted in overcrowding and an unconducive environment for teaching and learning. He said the situation is affecting both teachers and pupils and requires immediate attention.

Nana Opoku called on the Ministry of Education, the Ghana Education Service, the Amenfi East Municipal Assembly, corporate organizations, NGOs, and philanthropists to support the construction of additional classroom blocks and provide essential educational facilities to improve learning outcomes.

Speaking during a community engagement on Monday, July 13, the chief emphasised that education is the foundation of every successful society and urged all stakeholders to invest in the future of the children of Wassa Dompoase.

Beyond education, Nana Opoku also announced his commitment to improving healthcare in the community by personally constructing a new Community-based Health Planning and Services (CHPS) compound to improve access to quality healthcare, if the government is ready to support.

"I am committed to the development of Wassa Dompoase. As part of my contribution, I will build a new CHPS compound for the community to ensure our people have access to quality healthcare services close to home," Nana Opoku stated.

He explained that the new CHPS compound would help reduce the burden on residents who currently travel long distances to access basic healthcare services, especially pregnant women, children, and the elderly.

Nana Opoku appealed to government agencies, development partners, and benevolent individuals to complement the community's efforts by supporting both the educational and healthcare infrastructure projects.

The chief concluded by reaffirming his dedication to the development of Wassa Dompoase, stressing that investments in education and healthcare are essential for building a healthy, educated, and prosperous community.

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