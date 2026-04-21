We were told authoritatively there were plans to poison me in prison – Tsatsu Tsikata alleges

Tsatsu Tsikata

Legal luminary Tsatsu Tsikata has disclosed a chilling account of an alleged plot to poison him during his time in prison, revealing how a quiet warning shaped his survival behind bars.

Speaking in an interview with Evans Mensah, yet to air on PM Express tonight, he described prison life as both sobering and revealing, but said one particular episode stands out for its gravity.

“Life in prison was sobering in a sense, too, that it enabled me to see what a privileged life I had by God’s grace,” he said, pointing to the daily support he received from his wife.

“The fact that my wife could be bringing food to me every day in prison.”

He then disclosed that this routine was not just an act of care, but a response to a serious warning.

“And again, an aspect of this, which I can say, even without having asked my wife’s permission… she had been told from a very dependable quarter that she should not allow me to eat in the prison, because there could be some plans around my eating the food regularly from prison,” he revealed.

Pressed by the host on whether that implied an attempt to poison him, Mr Tsikata confirmed the fear was real.

“That is correct,” he said.

“And this was not just told as a little story or a petty gossip. She was told by somebody who knew what he was talking about, and I’m very grateful to that person.

"I would not mention his name for reasons which, in this country, we should understand. I will not… I will never want to mention it.”

The exchange took an even darker turn when the suggestion was put to him that the alleged persecution went beyond imprisonment.

“So they not only persecute you now, but they put you in jail, and they wanted to kill you whilst there?” Mr Mensah asked.

“That’s what we were authoritatively told,” Mr Tsikata responded.

He credited his wife’s consistency for mitigating the risk, noting that her actions were deliberate and sustained despite her own responsibilities.

“And so my wife, daily, was determined, whatever her responsibility, she had her own company to run every day, but she brought me food.”

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