We won’t leave any Ghanaian behind – Gov’t begins repatriation from South Africa

Ghana’s High Commissioner to South Africa, Benjamin Anani Quashie

Ghana’s High Commissioner to South Africa, Benjamin Anani Quashie, says government has begun plans to repatriate Ghanaians fleeing renewed xenophobic attacks, insisting that no citizen will be abandoned.

Speaking on PM Express on Monday, Mr Quashie disclosed that nearly 200 Ghanaians have already expressed interest in returning home voluntarily.

The comments come after government facilitated the return of Emmanuel Akowuah Asamoah, the Ghanaian national who appeared in a viral video linked to the recent attacks.

According to the High Commissioner, businessman Ibrahim Mahama has stepped in to support Mr Asamoah with employment.

“Fortunately, Mr Ibrahim Mahama has decided to offer him employment, which he has gladly accepted.”

Mr Quashie said the businessman wants Mr Asamoah’s story to inspire other Ghanaians facing hardship abroad.

“Mr Ibrahim indicated to him that he wants him to be an ambassador so that other Ghanaians in other countries can look up to him and say, when they sacked him from one country, he got back to Ghana, and he was helped, and was able to make a difference in his life.”

Asked what kind of work Mr Asamoah did in South Africa, the envoy said he had been working in a salon but added that discussions are ongoing about other opportunities available to him in Ghana.

The High Commissioner revealed that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has directed the mission in South Africa to begin compiling names of Ghanaians seeking repatriation.

“So we’ve been asked by the Minister to gather the names of the Ghanaians. After this evening, we have close to about 200 and something people who want to come back home.”

He said government will bear the cost of travel documentation and transportation.

Those who don’t have a passport. We need to get them travel certificates. The ministry is going to take up the cost so that we ensure that we bring them back home.”

Mr Quashie stressed that the government’s priority is the safety of its citizens.

“The whole understanding is that we don’t want to leave any Ghanaian at the mercy of any other national. Ghanaians are valued in Ghana.”

“We would ensure that if we have to bring them back home to reintegrate them, to do something better, we will do that.”

He warned that the number of returnees could rise significantly, noting that many Ghanaians in South Africa have lost businesses and livelihoods through repeated xenophobic attacks.

“There are a lot of Ghanaians in South Africa. Some of them are doing very well. Some are working in the mines. Some are working in hospitals. Some are lecturers here and there.”

“But these are people who believe that, over the years, they struggle, put up a business. Xenophobic attacks happen. They lose everything.”

He added that discussions are underway with businesses in Ghana to support reintegration efforts and employment opportunities for returnees.

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