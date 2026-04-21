We’re considering legal action over GH¢427m payroll scandal – Kpodo’s lawyer

Frank Oliver Kpodo

Prince Ganaku, lawyer for Frank Oliver Kpodo, has indicated that they are considering legal action against investigative media organisation The Fourth Estate, following its publication of a report alleging that Mr. Kpodo received unearned salaries totalling GH¢427 million.

According to the lead counsel, the publication has caused what he describes as “unimaginable damage” to his client’s reputation and professional integrity, particularly after the Auditor-General’s Service admitted that the figure was the result of a data entry error.

Speaking on JoyNews' The Pulse on Tuesday, April 21, Mr. Ganaku said that while his client has not yet given final approval for a lawsuit, legal action is firmly under consideration.

“At this point, we are considering legal action very, very seriously against the Fourth Estate,” he said.

The controversy stems from a report that cited findings attributed to the Auditor-General’s Service, suggesting that Mr. Kpodo had received GH¢427 million in unearned salaries between January 2023 and June 2025.

However, the Auditor-General’s Service has since issued a clarification, acknowledging that the figure was incorrect and the result of a data entry error, a development the lawyers say has changed the context of the allegation but not repaired the reputational damage already caused.

Mr. Ganaku argued that the publication triggered widespread public backlash against his client, particularly on social media platforms, where he said the allegations were widely circulated and amplified.

He noted that the impact extends beyond online commentary, saying the report could continue to affect Mr. Kodu’s professional standing in future opportunities and interactions.

“When you go on social media, you see the reactions, the criticism, and the reputational harm. This is not just online—it follows him everywhere,” he said.

The legal team is also calling on the Auditor-General’s Service to strengthen its internal verification processes to prevent similar errors in future reports, particularly those involving public accountability.

While acknowledging the institution’s public apology, the lawyer stressed that it does not fully reverse the reputational damage already suffered.

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