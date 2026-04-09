“We’ve implemented changes to prevent a repeat of the AFCON final” – CAF President Motsepe

Audio By Carbonatix
The President of the Confederation of African Football, Patrice Motsepe, has confirmed that CAF has already begun introducing measures to prevent a repeat of the controversies that overshadowed the AFCON final.
“We’ve already implemented some of the changes and resolutions to make sure that what happened on the final day doesn’t happen again,” Motsepe said in a media briefing while on working visit to Morocco.
“It’s interesting when lawyers say some of those things were not foreseen by the rules. These are lawyers who work for FIFA at the highest level, so we learned to identify areas where we could have done things differently and better. We already did a lot of good work.”
Motsepe explained that while some changes will require approval at the Ordinary General Assembly, where all 54 CAF member nations are represented, others are being implemented directly through the Executive Committee (Exco).
“Some of those changes would have to go the Ordinary General Assembly, but others we’re implementing through the Exco,” he added.
The announcement comes as CAF continues efforts to restore confidence and ensure the integrity of African football following the disputed AFCON final that awarded Morocco the championship, a decision currently under review by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).
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