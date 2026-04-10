CAF to introduce reforms to fix AFCON final controversies – Patrice Motsepe

Audio By Carbonatix
The Confederation of African Football will introduce new reforms aimed at preventing a recurrence of the controversies that marred the AFCON 2025 final.
According to CAF president Patrice Motsepe, the continent’s football governing body will table some of the reforms before the General Assembly, while others will be handled by the Executive Council.
“We’ve already implemented some of the changes and resolutions to make sure that what happened on the final day doesn’t happen again,” Motsepe said.
“Some of those changes would have to go to the Ordinary General Assembly, but others we’re implementing through the Exco.”
Speaking during a media briefing on a working visit to Morocco, Motsepe also added the reforms were drafted with support from FIFA.
“It’s interesting when lawyers say some of those things were not foreseen by the rules. These are lawyers who work for FIFA at the highest level, so we learned to identify areas where we could have done things differently and better. We already did a lot of good work.”
Motsepe’s visit to Morocco is the second of its kind this week, having previously visited Senegal on Wednesday.
Senegal is contesting CAF’s decision to strip them of the AFCON 2025 title at the Court of Arbitration for Sport.
Latest Stories
-
Drone strike hits wedding celebration in Sudan, killing at least 30 people
9 minutes
-
UEW Public Lecture Series 2026: We’re preparing children for a past that no longer exists — Dr Ibn Chambas warns
15 minutes
-
AMA to begin night enforcement against unscreened food vendors
17 minutes
-
Nkawie Circuit Court remands 30-year-old mason over Mpasatia shop break-in
19 minutes
-
Fintechs’ collaboration no longer optional – MMFL CFO
20 minutes
-
KMA to prohibit other assemblies from accessing Oti landfill site over looming sanitation crisis
22 minutes
-
GTA supported A Plus’ Gomoa Easter Carnival – Abeiku Aggrey
23 minutes
-
GRA to tighten controls on importation of right-hand drive vehicles
41 minutes
-
You can’t leave a bigger legacy than Petroleum Hub project – Western Regional Chiefs tell President Mahama
42 minutes
-
Lawra MP cuts sod for GH₵11m multipurpose dining hall construction at Birifoh SHS
44 minutes
-
Ghana defend African Schools Football Championship title after shootout win over Burkina Faso
47 minutes
-
Ghana’s education system must evolve or risk becoming irrelevant – Patricia Obo-Nai warns
54 minutes
-
Ghana Health Service responds to dead fish incident at Tema Port
1 hour
-
David Vondee lauds Mahama for emergency Cabinet meeting and key resolutions
1 hour
-
Universities should focus on churning out impactful graduates rather than merely adding new programmes — UEW VC
1 hour