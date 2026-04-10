CAF to introduce reforms to fix AFCON final controversies – Patrice Motsepe

RABAT, MOROCCO - JANUARY 4: CAF President Dr Patrice Motsepe during the Africa Cup Of Nations Round Of 16 match between South Africa and Cameroon at Agdal Medina Stadium on January 4, 2026 in Rabat, Morocco. (Photo by Visionhaus/Getty Images)

The Confederation of African Football will introduce new reforms aimed at preventing a recurrence of the controversies that marred the AFCON 2025 final.

According to CAF president Patrice Motsepe, the continent’s football governing body will table some of the reforms before the General Assembly, while others will be handled by the Executive Council.

“We’ve already implemented some of the changes and resolutions to make sure that what happened on the final day doesn’t happen again,” Motsepe said.

“Some of those changes would have to go to the Ordinary General Assembly, but others we’re implementing through the Exco.”

Speaking during a media briefing on a working visit to Morocco, Motsepe also added the reforms were drafted with support from FIFA.

“It’s interesting when lawyers say some of those things were not foreseen by the rules. These are lawyers who work for FIFA at the highest level, so we learned to identify areas where we could have done things differently and better. We already did a lot of good work.”

Motsepe’s visit to Morocco is the second of its kind this week, having previously visited Senegal on Wednesday.

Senegal is contesting CAF’s decision to strip them of the AFCON 2025 title at the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.