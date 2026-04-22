Former CAF General Secretary Mosengo-Omba files nomination to contest DR Congo FA presidency

Veron Mosengo-Omba, former CAF General Secretary

Former General Secretary of the Confederation of African football (CAF) Veron Mosengo-Omba has officially joined the race for the presidency of FECOFA.

Mr Mosengo-Omba, who was in Ghana in September 2018 to set up a Normalisation Committee following the release of Number 12 film, submitted his candidacy on April 21, 2026, at the close of nominations ahead of the elective General Assembly scheduled for May 20.

Announcing his bid in a social media post on Tuesday night, Mosengo-Omba declaring his ambition to reshape Congolese football with a strong focus on structure and long-term development.

“There are moments when we deeply feel the need to return to what truly matters. Allow me to begin with an image,” he wrote.

“That of a child, somewhere in Kinshasa, Lubumbashi, Kisangani or Bukavu… a child playing football with a makeshift ball. A child who dreams of one day wearing the colours of his country.”

He added: “That child is all of us. It is our story. It is the soul of Congolese football.”

Using that imagery as a foundation, Mosengo-Omba questioned whether the country’s football success has been built on a sustainable system.

“Our football has thrilled us. It has united us. It has made us proud. But today, we must have the courage to ask ourselves the right questions,” he stated.

“Are our performances the result of a solid system… or simply flashes of talent?”

He was unequivocal in his assessment of what must change.

“A great football nation cannot depend on chance. It must be built on organisation, vision, and continuity,” he stressed.

Confirming his candidacy, Mosengo-Omba said: “It is in this spirit that I have just submitted my candidacy in Kinshasa for the presidency of FECOFA.”

“With humility. With responsibility. But above all, with a clear vision: Rebuild to structure. Structure to win.”

He outlined his reform agenda in direct terms: “Rebuild our institutions. Structure our competitions. Structure our training systems. Structure our governance.”

His broader objective, he explained, is “to build a Congolese football that is sustainable, credible, and successful.”

Mosengo-Omba also called for unity across the football landscape.

“This project will not be done alone. It will be done with you. With the entire Congolese football family,” he said.

“One great country, 26 provinces, one football.”

He joins former DR Congo international Shabani Nonda among the high-profile contenders.

Nonda, who played for clubs including AS Monaco, Blackburn Rovers and Galatasaray and earned 48 caps for the Leopards, is campaigning on improving both the domestic and international game.

Other candidates include Aziz Makukula, who is promoting a project centred on former players; Max Mayaka, a former DCMP executive and co-founder of FC Renaissance; as well as Lord Ndiwa Kanganal and Kevin Issa, whose applications were validated on April 21.

With nominations now closed, the Electoral Commission is set to review all applications before announcing the final list of approved candidates.

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