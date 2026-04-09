“Whatever the decision of CAS, we will respect it” – CAF President Motsepe after AFCON final meetings in Morocco

Audio By Carbonatix
The President of the Confederation of African Football, Patrice Motsepe, has concluded his visit to Morocco, meeting with officials and stakeholders following the controversy surrounding the AFCON final that awarded Morocco the championship.
Motsepe met with the President of the Fédération Royale Marocaine de Football, Fouzi Lekjaa, and other members of the country’s football community to discuss the ongoing dispute. The engagement was followed by a press conference in Rabat.
Addressing the media, Motsepe reaffirmed CAF’s commitment to respecting the outcome of the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).
“Whatever the decision of CAS, we will respect it,” he said.
Reflecting on his recent visit to Senegal, Motsepe emphasised unity and support for African teams.
“The speech I gave yesterday in Senegal was to say to the people of Senegal: support Sadio Mane, support Coulibaly, support the national team. They will be representing the people of Senegal, and they will be representing the people of Africa. It’s the same message I am taking to the other eight national teams,” he added.
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