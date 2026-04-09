I have to follow the law – CAF president tells Senegal regarding AFCON saga

Audio By Carbonatix
CAF President Patrice Motsepe has said his conduct in the ongoing saga between Senegal and Morocco has at all times been in strict consonance with the law.
Motsepe was addressing a press conference in Senegal on Wednesday after meetings with the country’s president, Bassirou Diomaye Faye, and the football federation president, Abdoulaye Fall.
‘‘I gave Sadio Mane the gold medal, I gave Koulibaly the gold medal, I gave Sadio Mane the trophy. I gave Sadio Mane $10 million, but I have to follow the law, and I have to respect the rules and the regulations.’’
‘‘So a decision was made by the CAF Disciplinary Board. The head of the CAF Disciplinary Board comes from Senegal, but he could not participate in that meeting because he comes from Senegal, and I can tell you that I am very proud of him.’’
Ties between Senegal and CAF have been strained since the country was striped off the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2025 title, after Morocco successfully appealed a Disciplinary Board decision.
Morocco originally petitioned the Disciplinary Board to declare them winners of the AFCON final after Senegalese players walked off the pitch and stayed in their dressing rooms for 17 minutes after Morocco were awarded a penalty.
Brahim Diaz missed the penalty after the game resumed before Pape Gueye scored the winner for Senegal in stoppage time.
In March, CAF’s Appeals Jury overturned the ruling and declared Morocco as 3-0 winners, a decision Senegal has since challenged at the Court of Arbitration for Sport.
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