CAF President arrives in Dakar to meet Senegalese President, football authorities over AFCON title saga

Audio By Carbonatix
CAF President Patrice Motsepe has arrived in Senegal to meet Senegalese government and football officials as he moves to quell tensions after the west African country was stripped of the AFCON 2025 title.
Motsepe will meet Senegalese Head of State, Bassirou Diomaye Faye, and Fédération Sénégalaise de Football, Mr Abdoulaye Fall, on the working visit.
Motsepe will attempt to address concerns of bias and repair the breaking relationship with Senegal, after continents football governing body stripped Senegal of the AFCON 2025 title.
CAF decisionOn March 17, CAF awarded a 3-0 victory to Morocco following a decision by its Appeal Jury concerning the AFCON final involving Senegal.
CAF upheld an appeal filed by the Fédération Royale Marocaine de Football (FRMF) in relation to the match, which saw the Teranga Lions claim a 1-0 victory over the Atlas Lions to claim the title.
The Appeal Jury declared Morocco’s appeal admissible and overturned an earlier decision by CAF’s Disciplinary Jury.
According to the statement by CAF, the reversal was on procedural grounds, with the governing body noting that Morocco’s right to be heard had not been respected during the initial proceedings.
Senegal has since filed an appeal at the Court of Arbitration for Sports over the decision.
Latest Stories
-
Photos: Mahama receives full state welcome in Paris ahead of talks with French President Macron
8 minutes
-
Deputy Health Minister endorses Women in Medicine Fellowship
8 minutes
-
Duncan Amoah pushes for Consumer Protection Bill amid VIP fare hike
20 minutes
-
LMWG backs Damang lease award to E&P, demands transparency and results
25 minutes
-
Volta Chiefs condemns EOCO over alleged disregard for court ruling in Council of State member case
26 minutes
-
Matthew Perry’s stepmother says ‘Ketamine Queen’ should get maximum sentence
26 minutes
-
Northern Regional Police Command intensifies anti-drug operations, arrests 217 suspects
28 minutes
-
The architect of a healthier Ghana: Mahama’s vision and legacy in primary healthcare
30 minutes
-
Israel carries out large wave of air strikes across Lebanon
35 minutes
-
BBC upholds complaints over racial slur in Baftas broadcast
35 minutes
-
Kukurantumi set to host 2025/26 Women’s FA Cup Final as Hasaacas Ladies face Army Ladies
36 minutes
-
Where the law stops: Torture, power, and the failure of prevention in Ghana
36 minutes
-
Only 6% of imports insured locally despite mandatory policy – GSA raises concern
41 minutes
-
IndomieFest Accra 2026 delivers Ghana’s premier family festival at Easter
47 minutes
-
GIP Secures $20m boost from Norfund, Axis Pensions to deepen SME financing in Ghana
55 minutes