CAF U-17 AFCON: Ghana handed tricky opponents in Group D

Ghana will face Senegal, South Africa, and Algeria in Group D of the CAF Under-17 AFCON 2026, JoySports can confirm.

The 2026 U-17 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) draw was held on April 8, 2026, in Cairo, for the tournament, which will be hosted in Morocco from May 13 to June 3.

Ghana was placed in Pot 4 for the draw, having failed to qualify for the tournament for the ninth consecutive year.

The Starlets secured qualification through a second-place finish in the 2025 WAFU Zone B Championship.

The top two teams in each group will earn automatic spots in the FIFA U-17 World Cup 2026.

2026 U-17 AFCON Group Results:

Group A: Morocco, Tunisia, Egypt, Ethiopia

Morocco, Tunisia, Egypt, Ethiopia Group B: Côte d'Ivoire, Cameroon, Uganda, DR Congo

Côte d'Ivoire, Cameroon, Uganda, DR Congo Group C: Mali, Angola, Tanzania, Mozambique

Mali, Angola, Tanzania, Mozambique Group D: Senegal, South Africa, Ghana, Algeria

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.