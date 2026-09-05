‘We’ve never seen a CJ in our judiciary system who is everywhere like MTN’ – Janet Nabla

People's National Party (PNP) flagbearer hopeful Janet Nabla has criticised Chief Justice Paul Baffoe-Bonnie over what she describes as his extensive public engagements and association with activities involving members of the governing National Democratic Congress (NDC).

According to her, the Chief Justice’s frequent appearances at political and social events involving NDC members raise questions about the perceived political neutrality of Ghana’s Judiciary.

“I have a problem. It is a very huge problem with the Chief Justice because we have never seen in our lives that a Chief Justice becomes MTN and goes everywhere. Everywhere you pass, you see him," she said on Joy Prime on Saturday, September 5.

She cited the Chief Justice’s presence at football-related activities and funerals involving individuals associated with the NDC as examples of what she considers political engagements.

“When we talk about football, you will see him with NDC people. This football that just ended, the World Cup, NDC people put their constituency executives over there. They were there. Who were they there with? With the Chief Justice,” she said.

“When an NDC person is having a funeral, they invite the Chief Justice. You see him sitting with the NDC people,” she added.

Her comments come amid growing public discussion about the Chief Justice’s recent engagements outside the courtroom and his remarks during visits to public institutions.

She rejected suggestions that such engagements should not be viewed through a political lens, arguing that the nature and frequency of the Chief Justice’s interactions with political actors could affect public perceptions of the Judiciary.

“People are saying that he is not doing political. Those are political activities,” Janet Nabla said.

She therefore questioned whether the Chief Justice’s conduct is consistent with the expected neutrality and independence of the office.

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