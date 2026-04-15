When law meets power: What the High Court decision means for Ghana’s anti-corruption future

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Ghana now stands at a delicate institutional crossroads.
Recent proceedings before the —in parallel with an ongoing constitutional challenge before the —have brought into sharp focus a question that has long existed beneath the surface:
Who truly holds prosecutorial power in Ghana—and how should that power be exercised in the fight against corruption?
This is not merely a legal question. It is a structural one. And structure determines outcome.
What the High Court Did—and What It Did Not Do
It is important, at the outset, to approach the High Court’s ruling with precision—not reaction.
The High Court, exercising its jurisdiction over matters before it, made a determination that the osp does not possess independent prosecutorial authority and directed that the matter be referred to the Attorney-General.
This falls within a court’s legitimate competence:
* A trial court may assess whether a party before it is properly constituted
* It may determine whether a prosecution is procedurally valid
* It may interpret the law as it applies to the case before it
However, there is an equally important constitutional boundary:
The power to conclusively determine the constitutionality of an Act of Parliament rests with the Supreme Court alone.
This distinction is not technical—it is foundational.
Where a ruling, in effect, limits or neutralises a statutory mandate created by Parliament, the question inevitably arises whether the issue has crossed from application of law into constitutional adjudication.
That question is now live—and properly so.
The Emergence of Institutional Tension
What makes this moment particularly significant is not the existence of disagreement, but its form.
We now have:
* Divergent judicial approaches within courts of concurrent jurisdiction
* A live constitutional challenge already before the Supreme Court
* Active prosecutions potentially affected by uncertainty
This is not dysfunction—it is the legal system working through a structural ambiguity.
But it carries consequences.
Where prosecutorial authority is uncertain, enforcement itself becomes uncertain.
Article 88: Anchor or Bottleneck?
At the centre of the debate lies Article 88 of the 1992 Constitution, which vests prosecutorial authority in the Attorney-General.
This provision has long been understood as the constitutional anchor of prosecution.
But it also raises a deeper question:
Does constitutional centralisation ensure coherence—or does it risk concentration?
The framers of the Office of the Special Prosecutor Act, 2017 (Act 959), responded to a practical reality:
* Corruption cases often involve politically exposed persons
* The Attorney-General is both a Minister of State and a political appointee
* The appearance—or risk—of conflict is not theoretical
The OSP was not created to replace the Attorney-General.
It was created to operate where the system is most vulnerable.
A System Under Pressure
Recent developments beyond the courtroom reinforce the stakes.
We are seeing:
* Increasing legal resistance to enforcement actions
* Counter-litigation directed not only at institutions, but at legal practitioners
* Public narratives attempting to recast enforcement as overreach
These are not isolated incidents. They form a pattern.
When enforcement triggers retaliation, the system is being tested.
And in such a system:
* Investigative power alone is insufficient
* Legal authority must be operationally usable, not merely theoretical
Why Structure Matters More Than Outcome
It is tempting to reduce this moment to a binary outcome:
* Either the OSP prosecutes independently
* Or all prosecutions return to the Attorney-General
But the real issue is more nuanced.
The question is not who prosecutes—it is whether prosecution can occur without distortion.
If prosecutorial authority becomes:
* Delayed by approval layers
* Vulnerable to political pressure
* Subject to selective activation
Then the system may remain constitutionally sound, but functionally weakened.
The Role of the Supreme Court
The matter is now rightly before the .
This is where it belongs.
Because what must be resolved is not:
* A procedural dispute
But:
* A constitutional design question
The Court will not simply interpret Article 88 in isolation. It will have to consider:
* The purpose of anti-corruption legislation
* The realities of enforcement
* The balance between supervision and independence
In constitutional law, text is read through the lens of purpose.
The OSP’s Position—and Its Significance
In its public communication, the OSP has taken a firm but measured stance:
* That the High Court lacks jurisdiction to strike down statutory provisions
* That its prosecutorial mandate remains valid
* That steps are being taken to challenge the ruling
This response is significant not for its tone, but for its implication:
The OSP is asserting continuity in the face of uncertainty.
That, in itself, is a stabilising act.
Beyond Institutions: The Ecosystem of Accountability
This debate is often framed as:
* OSP vs Attorney-General
But that is incomplete.
The real ecosystem includes:
* Investigative bodies such as the
* Legal practitioners acting in contentious environments
* Complainants navigating risk
* Courts balancing law and consequence
If any one part becomes constrained, the entire system adjusts.
Accountability is not delivered by a single office—it is sustained by an ecosystem.
What This Moment Truly Represents
This is not a crisis. It is a clarification.
It is Ghana’s legal system confronting a question it can no longer avoid:
Can anti-corruption enforcement be both constitutionally anchored and operationally independent?
The answer will define not just the fate of an institution, but the credibility of a system.
Final Thought
In moments like this, restraint matters.
The courts must be allowed to speak.
Institutions must be allowed to function.
Arguments must be allowed to mature.
But clarity must also be pursued.
Because ultimately:
The strength of a legal system is not measured by where power sits—but by whether justice can move.
By: Amanda Akuokor Clinton, Esq.
Head of Chambers
Clinton Consultancy
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