Witties Ghana signs Ghana most Beautiful’s Sarfoa as influencer for Clinell Wipes

Witties Ghana has entered into a new influencer marketing agreement with Benedicta Sarfoa Boahene of the Ghana Most Beautiful fame as part of efforts to expand the visibility and sales of its Clinell product range across Ghana.

The agreement was signed on Tuesday, 21 April 2026, and focused on digital promotion, traditional media engagement and broader brand representation.

Speaking at the event, Mrs. Esther Aidoo-Dwamena, Managing Director of Witties Ghana, said the partnership reflects the company’s determination to use credible voices and relatable storytelling to bring the Clinell range closer to consumers.

“At Witties Ghana, we believe strong brands are built through trust, consistency and meaningful engagement with the public. Our partnership with Benedicta Sarfoa Boahene is a strategic step towards deepening awareness of the Clinell product range and connecting with consumers in a more authentic and impactful way. We are confident that this collaboration will not only strengthen our market presence but also highlight the quality and value that Clinell offers to families and institutions across Ghana.”

In her remarks, Benedicta Sarfoa Boahene said she was pleased to be associated with a brand she believes can make a positive impact on households and communities.

“I am excited to begin this journey with Witties Ghana and to support the promotion of the Clinell Wipes. As an influencer, I value partnerships that go beyond visibility and speak to real usefulness and everyday relevance. I look forward to using my platforms and public engagements to educate, engage and inspire people to appreciate the importance of quality hygiene and care products.”

Clinell Wipes, a product of GAMA Healthcare, are a versatile cleaning and disinfecting solution for a range of applications. They are effective against 99.99% of germs, including viruses and bacteria, and can kill pathogens in as little as 10 seconds.

Clinell Wipes are suitable for cleaning hard surfaces, non-invasive medical devices, and skin preparation. They are dermatologically tested, safe for use on various materials, environmentally friendly, and biodegradable.

The move reflects the increasing importance of influencer-led marketing in Ghana’s consumer goods sector, where companies are turning to public personalities and digital platforms to reach wider audiences and build stronger customer trust.

For Witties Ghana, the partnership signifies a strategic effort to combine traditional and digital outreach, positioning the Clinell product range more competitively in the market. To clean the right way, you don’t just clean

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.