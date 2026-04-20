Women and youth must lead Africa’s peace and security efforts – President Julius Maada Bio

Audio By Carbonatix
Amid rising terrorism and violent extremism across Africa, calls are growing for women and young people to take a leading role in shaping peace and security efforts on the continent.
The appeal for a renewed approach to peacebuilding took centre stage in Dakar, Senegal, where leaders are urging a shift from dialogue to concrete action.
Chairman of the ECOWAS Authority of Heads of State and Government and President of Sierra Leone, Julius Maada Bio, said the time had come for women and youth to move from the margins to the forefront of efforts to address conflict and instability.
Speaking at the Dakar International Forum on Peace and Security in Africa, he stressed that women and young people must no longer be viewed as passive beneficiaries of peace, but as active architects of sustainable solutions.
“After 10 years of dialogue, Africa must now enter a decade of delivery,” he stated.
He further underscored the importance of women in peacebuilding, noting that they must be empowered to lead such efforts across the continent.
“Women must be made to lead peacebuilding on the continent. It comes to them naturally to be peaceful,” he added.
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