World Cup: Sports Minister admits Ghana lacked the cohesion to compete with the best teams

Sports Minister Kofi Adams has admitted Ghana lacked the cohesion and understanding needed to compete consistently against the world’s best teams.

He said better-prepared opponents exposed weaknesses in the Black Stars’ campaign.

Speaking on Joy News’ PM Express on Tuesday, the Minister said the difference between Ghana and some of its opponents was not just talent but the level of preparation and familiarity among players.

His comments come after widespread debate over Ghana’s performance at the tournament, where the Black Stars earned praise for their spirited displays but ultimately failed to progress.

According to Mr Adams, many of the teams Ghana faced had spent years building stable squads, with players who understood each other’s game almost instinctively.

“Where you are coming against teams that possibly have had opportunity to prepare very well and to prepare with managements that have been with them for quite a longer time, a team that may have players that have played in the same club, maybe about four or five of them coming together and having played together for a very long time, any team that may have all its facets, whether it is his defense, his midfield, or the the upfront, the trust upfront being so solid and so coordinated, and they understood each other.”

He said Ghana simply did not display the same level of coordination on the pitch.

“Sometimes, when one player picks a ball and is moving, you can see two, three other players moving into the space that he can lob the ball into them for them to take advantage of; we didn’t seem to have that character.”

The Minister, however, said Ghana’s campaign was not without positives.

He recalled the team’s opening victory over Panama, describing it as an important result that laid a foundation for the continent.

“When we came against England after winning against Panama, which also thought that if they were going to pick any three points in the group, it was going to be against Ghana, and we defeated them.”

Mr Adams also defended Ghana’s performance against England, insisting the team stood up well against one of the tournament favourites.

“We came against England, and we showed a certain class and blocked all their movement. Whether it was hurricane or sugar cane or whatever it was, we blocked all their movement.”

He added that many observers believed Ghana was denied crucial decisions during the match.

“Clearly, it was a game that many thought that Ghana was cheated. That we had a clear penalty that was not given us, and there was a situation that another player of the English class should have been shown a red card, which was not done, and so people felt that we were cheated in that game.”

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.