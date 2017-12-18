Train carriage falls on US motorway

US train falls

Two train carriages have plummeted on to a motorway in Washington state leaving a number of casualties.

The train derailed and the carriages fell on to the I-5 highway below.

Images from the scene show emergency services treating people on the ground. Amtrak confirmed there had been injuries.

Several cars on the highway were struck by the derailed carriages, the Pierce County Sheriff's department says.

There are multiple injured motorists, it added.

Local news stations report that this was the inaugural run of the new high-speed rail line.

The crash occurred around 07:30 (15:30 GMT), about 45 minutes into train 501's journey between Portland and Seattle.

Before the crash, it was travelling at more than 80mph (130kmh), with at least 75 people aboard.

The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating.