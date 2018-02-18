Arrest made over Grace Mugabe PhD award

Arrest made over Grace Mugabe PhD award
Source: BBC
Date: 18-02-2018 Time: 12:02:59:pm
Grace Mugabe

The vice-chancellor of the University of Zimbabwe has been arrested in connection with an investigation into the awarding of a doctorate to former first lady Grace Mugabe.

Levi Nyagura was detained by the country's anti-corruption agency, to be charged with abuse of office.

Mrs Mugabe was awarded a PhD just months after enrolling in 2014, despite it usually taking years to complete.

An investigation was launched after a petition was made by university staff.

Members of the sociology department said they had not seen supporting evidence, and called for the nullification of her qualification and a full investigation.

The PhD's authenticity was questioned because her thesis was not published alongside others at the time.

The document was only published online in January this year, four years after she graduated, and has been the subject of intense speculation since.

She was awarded the qualification by her husband and then-President Robert Mugabe, who was also the chancellor of the university at the time.

The doctorate title was used on campaign material for Mrs Mugabe as she became increasingly involved in politics.

In November Robert Mugabe was ousted from office after 37 years of rule amid growing speculation his wife was lining herself up to replace her aging husband in power.

Share this story




What others are reading
Zylofon CEO apologises to Stonebwoy, condemns attack
Court orders YEA to pay 10 dismissed staff
NDC presidential primaries: 'Alban Bagbin must go unopposed' - Branch Organisers
Western Region: Farmer kills teenage girlfriend 'over money'

  Close
Latest Stories

Gyan gets 90 mins for first time in 10 months
Team Ghana poised to shine at Commonwealth Games
Nestle Milo partners GES to reward excellence in 2017 BECE
NDC presidential primaries: 'Alban Bagbin must go unopposed' - Branch Organisers
YOKS trains drivers to provide quality service
Court orders YEA to pay 10 dismissed staff
The cliff that revealed Earth's history
Youtuber criticised for putting pet fox on vegan diet
MOST POPULAR
Video: Gunshots as Bulldog, Stonebwoy clash
John Dumelo, D-Black exchange words over Ghana@61 budget
Jon Benjamin, Dumelo in another Twitter spat
Video: Marrying the dead; outdated cultural practice?
uniBank takes over ADB
LIFESTYLE
Finance Ministers urged to prioritise funding for anti-tobacco initiatives
ODD NEWS
Youtuber criticised for putting pet fox on vegan diet
AUTOS
Toyota: A giant that wants to act small
TECHNOLOGY
NIIT Ghana supports ICT teacher who drew computer interface on board
OBITUARY
Sena Garland Kwasi Amankwa
ELECTIONS
NPP eyes South Africa ANC victory margins in 2020 elections