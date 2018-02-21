US preacher Billy Graham dies

US preacher Billy Graham dies
Source: BBC
Date: 21-02-2018 Time: 01:02:10:pm
Billy Graham

US evangelist Billy Graham - one of the most influential preachers of the 20th Century - has died aged 99.

Graham became one of the best-known promoters of Christianity, preaching to audiences worldwide in large arenas, beginning in London in 1954.

He died at his home in Montreat, North Carolina, a spokesman for the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association said.

In a 60-year career, he is estimated to have personally preached to 210 million people.

Graham reached millions more through TV.

Graham became a committed Christian at the age of 16 after hearing a travelling evangelist and was ordained a minister in 1939.

At first sceptical of the civil rights movement in the US, he went on to become a supporter in the 1950s.

Graham avoided the scandals which dogged some contemporary televangelists. His fiery delivery became more measured with advancing years and controversy surrounding the techniques of mass evangelism.

Share this story




What others are reading
Zylofon CEO apologises to Stonebwoy, condemns attack
Court orders YEA to pay 10 dismissed staff
NDC presidential primaries: 'Alban Bagbin must go unopposed' - Branch Organisers
Western Region: Farmer kills teenage girlfriend 'over money'

  Close
Latest Stories

Gyan gets 90 mins for first time in 10 months
Team Ghana poised to shine at Commonwealth Games
Nestle Milo partners GES to reward excellence in 2017 BECE
NDC presidential primaries: 'Alban Bagbin must go unopposed' - Branch Organisers
YOKS trains drivers to provide quality service
Court orders YEA to pay 10 dismissed staff
The cliff that revealed Earth's history
Youtuber criticised for putting pet fox on vegan diet
MOST POPULAR
Video: Gunshots as Bulldog, Stonebwoy clash
John Dumelo, D-Black exchange words over Ghana@61 budget
Jon Benjamin, Dumelo in another Twitter spat
Video: Marrying the dead; outdated cultural practice?
uniBank takes over ADB

LIFESTYLE
Finance Ministers urged to prioritise funding for anti-tobacco initiatives
ODD NEWS
Youtuber criticised for putting pet fox on vegan diet
AUTOS
Toyota: A giant that wants to act small
TECHNOLOGY
NIIT Ghana supports ICT teacher who drew computer interface on board
OBITUARY
Sena Garland Kwasi Amankwa
ELECTIONS
NPP eyes South Africa ANC victory margins in 2020 elections