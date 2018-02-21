US preacher Billy Graham dies

Billy Graham

US evangelist Billy Graham - one of the most influential preachers of the 20th Century - has died aged 99.

Graham became one of the best-known promoters of Christianity, preaching to audiences worldwide in large arenas, beginning in London in 1954.

He died at his home in Montreat, North Carolina, a spokesman for the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association said.

In a 60-year career, he is estimated to have personally preached to 210 million people.

Graham reached millions more through TV.

Graham became a committed Christian at the age of 16 after hearing a travelling evangelist and was ordained a minister in 1939.

At first sceptical of the civil rights movement in the US, he went on to become a supporter in the 1950s.

Graham avoided the scandals which dogged some contemporary televangelists. His fiery delivery became more measured with advancing years and controversy surrounding the techniques of mass evangelism.