Thailand cave: New video shows boys in good health
Source: BBC
Date: 04-07-2018 Time: 04:07:28:am
The boys all give their name and a traditional Thai greeting

A new video has been released of the 12 boys and their football coach trapped in a Thai cave, in which they say they are in good health.

Smiling and at times laughing, they each introduce themselves one by one.

They were found on Monday after nine days trapped deep in the cave by rising water, and have since received food and medical treatment.

But their rescue might take months, as they must either be taught to dive or wait for the water to recede.

The concern is that the rainy season has only just begun, so water levels in the Tham Luang cave will almost certainly continue to rise.

The video posted on the Thai Navy SEAL Facebook page shows the team draped in foil blankets to keep them warm.

Lit by torches and with divers sitting alongside, they each give their name and the traditional "wai" greeting, putting their palms together.

Two other videos show the group having some light scratches treated by a military doctor. The boys are also again asking how soon food is coming.

Written on a rock in the cave can be seen the name of the football team and of the Navy Unit involved in the rescue.

'Good rescue conditions'

Several divers, including a doctor and a nurse, have since yesterday been with the group inside the cave.

Rescuers are considering how best to bring them all to safety, with officials saying no risks will be taken.

At a press conference on Wednesday morning, authorities said no rescue attempt would be made that day, but that conditions were perfect for a rehearsal.

Water continues to be pumped from the cave complex to lower the level and officials said there were confident they'd been able to stop more water getting in to the chamber where they boys are in.

Emergency teams are also trying to install a phone line so the boys can talk to their families, but attempts to do so failed on Tuesday.

Outside the cave, medics are staging rehearsals in case the boys can be brought out soon.

