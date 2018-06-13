Egypt safer than US and UK - poll

Egypt safer than US and UK - poll
Source: BBC
Date: 13-06-2018 Time: 02:06:47:pm
Egypt's security forces are battling Islamist militants in Sinai and elsewhere

Egypt has been ranked the safest country in Africa and higher than both the UK and US, according to a new global poll.

The annual Gallup Global Law and Order asked if people felt safe walking at night and whether they had been victims of crime.

The survey placed Egypt 16th out of 135 countries, while the UK was 21st and the US 35th.

Singapore was ranked the safest, with Venezuela was seen as the least.

Egypt got 88 out of 100 in the survey, placing it on the same level as countries like Denmark, Slovenia and China. This was an improvement on 2016, when it got 82.

Egyptian President Abdul Fattah al-Sisi has led the country since the military removed Mohammed Morsi in 2013.

His government has been battling Islamist militants who last year killed more than 70 people in suicide attacks against churches in the capital Cairo and in the cities of Tanta and Alexandria.

Militants allied to Islamic State have also launched several daring attacks in the Sinai Peninsula, targeting Egyptian troops operating.

Gallup says it interviewed 148,000 adults in 142 countries and areas for its survey.

Its questions revolved around confidence in local police, safety at night, cases of theft and whether participants or a family member had been mugged or assaulted within the past 12 months.

In Afghanistan (46%), Uganda (49%) and South Sudan (50%) residents were more likely than lowest ranked Venezuelan to say they had been the victims of theft in the past year.

