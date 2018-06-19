Nigeria to shut border over 'poisonous' rice

Nigeria to shut border over 'poisonous' rice
Source: BBC
Date: 19-06-2018 Time: 01:06:38:pm

Authorities in Nigeria say they will close their border with an unnamed neighbouring country within the next few days to stop foreign rice being smuggled in.

"Poisonous materials" and "arsenic" are among the substances Nigeria's agricultural minister Audu Ogbeh claims are present in rice imported from China and South East Asia into Africa.

The minister, who says he has prior expertise on the topic as "the first Nigerian rice grower to mill rice free of stones", added:

In South East Asia where they grow the rice, if you plant rice in the same place for four to six years continuously, the quantum of arsenic begins to increase.

 

Arsenic causes cancer and that is what they are dumping for us. Some people say they prefer Thai rice because they are very sophisticated. Welcome to poison!"

 

Though Nigerian authorities have not yet disclosed which neighbouring country the smuggled rice is coming from, local media say the country in question is Benin.

Nigeria is among a number of African countries seeking to increase local rice production.

As many as 21 of the 39 rice-producing countries in Africa import between 50% and 99% of their rice requirements, according to the UN's Food and Agriculture Organization.

The agriculture minister claimed in 2017 that Nigeria would become self-sufficient in rice production by the end of the year, but local experts labelled this a "pipe dream".

Share this story



Leave a comment


What others are reading
Lady in sex video making rounds not me – Fella Makafui
Sports Minister agrees to Fifa's terms to travel with GFA officials
Videos: Accra mops up after Monday night downpour
NSMQ2018: Ghana National sends SWESCO, SMASCO packing

 
Latest Stories

Agri-Cattle Lakeside Estate wins land case against La Mantse
NDC MP for Ho West, Bedzra to resign
Monday downpour forces pupils to have lessons under tree
Yuya Osako snatches victory for Japan against 10-man Colombia
Techiman residents want diverted road funds investigated
Inside Russia with Angela: Being black in Sochi
School administrator: Ghana's flooding is waste management problem
NSMQ2018: Ghana National sends SWESCO, SMASCO packing

MOST POPULAR
If I were to choose again, I will still choose my husband - Kalsoum praises Anthony Baffoe
‘I was asked to pay $150k to kill Anas story' – Kwesi Nyantakyi speaks
22-year-old lady battles for life after police brutality
10 dead after head-on collision of two Kia Granbird buses
Beg Agyapong? It won't happen – Baako taunts ‘hot air blowing’ MP to do his worst
LIFESTYLE
Religious belief may extend life by 4 years - Study
ODD NEWS
Russia cries foul over Nigerian fans' World Cup chicken requests
AUTOS
More than a ride, an experience: Porsche debuts new concept for 70th birthday
TECHNOLOGY
Gaming becomes the latest addiction
OBITUARY
Mr. Peter D. Mensah
ELECTIONS
NPP elects regional executives amid vote-buying allegations