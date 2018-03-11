DR Congo signs new mining law despite companies' opposition

DR Congo signs new mining law despite companies' opposition
Source: BBC
Date: 11-03-2018 Time: 02:03:40:pm

The Democratic Republic of Congo has moved to increase taxes on mining firms and increase government royalties from the industry despite fierce opposition from international mining companies.

President Joseph Kabila signed a new mining code into law on Friday.

The country is Africa's biggest producer of copper and cobalt, a vital component in mobile phone batteries.

Foreign mining firms strongly opposed the law, saying their operations in DR Congo would stop being profitable.

Several chief executives flew to the Congolese capital Kinshasa this week in the hopes of persuading Mr Kabila to change his mind.

They argued that the legislation would deter future investment and violate existing agreements, reported Reuters news agency.

The government however has agreed to consider their concerns on a case by case basis, and work with them in executing the new code.

DR Congo has talked for years about changing its 2002 mining code, which it believed put too many profits in the hands of foreign companies, says BBC World Service Africa editor Mary Harper.

Men sift through dirt and mud while looking for gold 28 March 2006 at an abandoned industrial mine in Mongbwalu, Congo.

Its mining industry - which also produces diamond, tantalum, tin and gold - is the country's largest source of export income.

The law, which was passed by parliament in January, will double government royalties on all minerals.

The impoverished yet mineral-rich nation provides more than 60% of the world's cobalt. Prices for it more than doubled last year thanks to an increased demand for electric cars, which require cobalt for batteries.

Royalties on cobalt could also more than quadruple if the government labels it a "strategic substance".

Share this story




What others are reading
Zylofon CEO apologises to Stonebwoy, condemns attack
Court orders YEA to pay 10 dismissed staff
NDC presidential primaries: 'Alban Bagbin must go unopposed' - Branch Organisers
Western Region: Farmer kills teenage girlfriend 'over money'

  Close
Latest Stories

Gyan gets 90 mins for first time in 10 months
Team Ghana poised to shine at Commonwealth Games
Nestle Milo partners GES to reward excellence in 2017 BECE
NDC presidential primaries: 'Alban Bagbin must go unopposed' - Branch Organisers
YOKS trains drivers to provide quality service
Court orders YEA to pay 10 dismissed staff
The cliff that revealed Earth's history
Youtuber criticised for putting pet fox on vegan diet
MOST POPULAR
Video: Gunshots as Bulldog, Stonebwoy clash
John Dumelo, D-Black exchange words over Ghana@61 budget
Jon Benjamin, Dumelo in another Twitter spat
Video: Marrying the dead; outdated cultural practice?
uniBank takes over ADB
LIFESTYLE
Finance Ministers urged to prioritise funding for anti-tobacco initiatives
ODD NEWS
Youtuber criticised for putting pet fox on vegan diet
AUTOS
Toyota: A giant that wants to act small
TECHNOLOGY
NIIT Ghana supports ICT teacher who drew computer interface on board
OBITUARY
Sena Garland Kwasi Amankwa
ELECTIONS
NPP eyes South Africa ANC victory margins in 2020 elections