Havana plane crash leaves more than 100 dead

Havana plane crash leaves more than 100 dead
Source: BBC
Date: 19-05-2018 Time: 05:05:56:am
The plane came down in fields near the airport

More than 100 people have died after a Boeing 737 airliner crashed near Jose Marti International Airport in Havana, Cuban state media say.

Three people have survived but are in a critical condition, Cuban Communist Party newspaper Granma reported.

The plane was carrying 110 passengers and crew, according to the Mexican firm from which the plane was leased.

Two days of national mourning have been declared, after Cuba's worst air disaster since the 1980s.

The Boeing 737-201 crashed at 12;08 (16:08 GMT) on Friday, shortly after taking off from Havana on an internal flight to Holguin in the east of the island.

There were six Mexican crew members on board; the passengers were mainly Cuban, with five foreigners among them, state-run website Cubadebate reports.

Firefighter and wreckage of the Boeing-737 that crashed shortly after take off from Jose Marti International Airport in Havana, Cuba, 18 May 2018

Wreckage was spread over a large area

"There has been an unfortunate aviation accident. The news is not very promising, it seems that there is a high number of victims," Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel said after visiting the crash site.

The plane had been leased to state airline Cubana de Aviación by the Mexican company Aerolineas Damojh.

The Mexican authorities said the plane was built in 1979 and had been successfully inspected last November.

Aerolineas Damojh, also known as Global Air, has three planes in operation.

Boeing said that it was ready to send a technical team to Cuba, "as permitted under US law and at the direction of the US National Transportation Safety Board and Cuban authorities". A US trade embargo has been in force against Cuba for many decades.

Emergency services pictured with ambulances at the scene of the crash

Emergency services are at the scene of the accident

Crowd at the site of the Boeing 737 crash near Havana, Cuba 18 May 2018

Crowds of shocked onlookers gathered at the crash site

"During take-off (the plane) apparently suffered a problem and dived to the ground," said the Mexican transport department on its website.

Images showed a thick column of smoke rising above the crash site as fire crews and ambulances attended the scene.

"I saw it taking off," supermarket worker Jose Luis told the AFP news agency. "All of a sudden, it made a turn, and went down. We were all amazed."

Radio Havana Cuba said on Twitter that the plane crashed on the road between Boyeros and Havana, about 20km (12 miles) south of the capital.

According to industry research, last year was the safest in history for commercial airline travel with no passenger jet crashes.

But there have been several serious air disasters this year. Last month, a military plane crashed shortly after take-off in Algeria, killing more than 250 people.

Share this story



Leave a comment


What others are reading
Havana plane crash leaves more than 100 dead

 
Latest Stories

Havana plane crash leaves more than 100 dead
COCOBOD to raise $1.3bn for cocoa purchases next crop season
“We Will Miss You” NPP youth tells Sammi Awuku
Before my tenure ends, I will fulfil my campaign promises – Akufo-Addo
Minimum capital requirement for capital market players to reach ¢10 million
Gov't debunks IMANI claims on 'Subah-like' deal
SA pastor jailed for blaming Cape Town drought on homosexuality
Up to 10 dead in Texas school shooting

MOST POPULAR
Video: Actress storms Adom FM, lashes Ernest Opoku during radio show
Videos/Photos: Mahama, Yvonne Nelson, Ramsey Nouah, others at John Dumelo’s marriage ceremony
Bloody free-for-all fight as soldiers descend on police officers in Tamale
The driver who went to Ridge Hospital with appendicitis and came back with severe burns
Photo: Jon Benjamin's special wedding present to John Dumelo

LIFESTYLE
Woman caught selling unapproved Tramadol in Mankessim market
ODD NEWS
YouTuber saved by firefighters after cementing his own head in microwave
AUTOS
Volkswagen to kill legendary Beetle
TECHNOLOGY
New Nokia 1 on Android offers affordable smartphone experience to Ghanaians
OBITUARY
Mrs. Harriet Amoah (Nee Adjei)
ELECTIONS
NPP elects regional executives amid vote-buying allegations