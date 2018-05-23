Boy, 4, in court for kissing classmate, 3

Source: BBC
Date: 23-05-2018 Time: 04:05:34:pm

A four-year-old boy ended up in an Egyptian court charged with assault after accused of kissing his classmate, three.

The boy's father - told the privately-owned al-Mehwar TV their nightmare had started after the girl's father saw him kissing her.

But it was finally ended after a judge sitting in a juvenile misdemeanour court in Damanhour, north-west of Cairo, decided to throw the case out.

The judge even hugged the boy before letting him go.

Photos of the boy and his father smiling broadly as they left court have been widely shared on social media.

But many have questioned how the case even came to be.

