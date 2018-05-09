Woman 'with 11 husbands' stoned to death

Woman 'with 11 husbands' stoned to death
Source: BBC
Date: 09-05-2018 Time: 05:05:44:pm

A woman has been stoned to death in Somalia after a court run by al-Shabab convicted her of having several husbands, the militant group says.

Shukri Abdullahi Warsame was accused of marrying 11 times, without divorcing her previous husbands.

She was buried neck-deep and pelted to death with stones by al-Shabab fighters, say residents of the southern Sablale town.

Al-Shabab practises a strict interpretation of Sharia law.

The militant group controls large swathes of Somalia and often conducts raids and attacks in its attempt to overthrow the central government based in the capital, Mogadishu.

Mohamed Abu Usama, al-Shabab's governor for the Lower Shabelle region, told Reuters: "Shukri Abdullahi and nine husbands, including her legal husband, were brought at the court, each saying she was his wife."

According to Islamic law, polyandry - a woman having more than one husband - is illegal but men are allowed to marry up to four wives.

Divorce is allowed for both partners but while men can separate from their wives, the woman has to seek the husbands's consent. If denied, she can go to religious court to get the approval.

Control map of Somalia

A news site run by the militants said Ms Abdullahi was in "perfect" health, and pleaded guilty to the charges, when she appeared in court in Sablale, 200km (125 miles) south-west of Mogadishu .

Divorces are common in Somalia but the details of this case are unusual, the BBC Somali Service's Mowliid Haji Abdi says.

The militants are known to mete out harsh physical punishments for what they consider as religious infractions.

Share this story



Leave a comment


What others are reading
Video: Woman sues man for not satisfying her - Judge Karen
May 9 Foundation marks 17 years of stadium disaster with ‘Save a Sick Child Project’
Man City shatter Premier League records in win over Brighton
Nigeria's President Buhari under pressure to reveal illness

 
Latest Stories

Gov’t completes successful Eurobond roadshow; deal to be announced soon
Hohoe, Abutia and Tsito residents benefit from free dental health screening
10 medical tests women should not take for granted
Why Asantehene is a King
The art lover's guide to travelling the world
Emirates Group 30th consecutive year profit of $1.1bn
North Korea frees US detainees

MOST POPULAR
NPP bigwigs go on their knees to beg 'furious' Asantehene
Suspect in ¢900K Tarkwa armed robbery and police killing shot dead
Photos: And Ntumy wept: 'I have asked God for 10 more years'
Foreign Minister works ‘miracle’ at Passport Office; issues passport in 10 mins
Chelsea star Eden Hazard gifts Ghana's First Lady signed jersey
LIFESTYLE
Hohoe, Abutia and Tsito residents benefit from free dental health screening
ODD NEWS
Video: Woman sues man for not satisfying her - Judge Karen
AUTOS
Volkswagen to kill legendary Beetle
TECHNOLOGY
MTN may struggle to secure Iran funds amid US sanctions
OBITUARY
A note for you, Christopher Opoku. It's been a year.
ELECTIONS
NPP elects regional executives amid vote-buying allegations