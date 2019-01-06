Prostitute arrested after reporting customer for not paying

Prostitute arrested after reporting customer for not paying
Source: The National
Date: 06-01-2019 Time: 05:01:18:pm
Share

A woman was charged with prostitution after reporting a client for only paying half of his bill.

The woman had been put in touch with the Saudi client, 25, through a WhatsApp number that advertises prostitution.

“The WhatsApp number belongs to a woman who runs a brothel and I have contacted her previously,” the man told police.

Prior to visiting the UAE on October 12, the man contacted the brothel and arranged for a woman to meet him at his hotel room in Dubai.

Chats retrieved by police from his iPhone X showed that he had agreed to pay Dh1,200 for the woman, 22, from Morocco.

The woman arrived at his hotel room in Al Qusais and spent nearly three hours with him, consuming alcohol and having sex. When she wanted to leave, she said the man only gave her Dh600.

When he refused to pay any more, the woman called the police and reported him.

Police arrived at the hotel room and apprehended the couple.

Several video recordings on both of their mobile phones proved that the two engaged in intimate relations.

They were both charged with having consensual sex outside of wedlock and consuming alcohol.

The woman was additionally charged with prostitution.


Have your say  


More World Headlines


What others are reading
Real Sociedad stun Real Madrid with win at Bernabeu
Rooney's arrest for public intoxication due to mixing sleeping pills and alcohol
Messi, Suarez score as Barcelona increase La Liga lead to five points

Latest Stories

Messi, Suarez score as Barcelona increase La Liga lead to five points
Rooney's arrest for public intoxication due to mixing sleeping pills and alcohol
Real Sociedad stun Real Madrid with win at Bernabeu
Adom Nsoromma grand finale registers record numbers
Jasikan police release Togolese security incursionists
Enforce Supreme Court judgment on public funds - OccupyGhana
Gov't won't pay heed to lobbyist in selecting regional capitals - Dan Botwe
Prostitute arrested after reporting customer for not paying

MOST POPULAR
Four arrested over alleged 'rape to death' of plantain chips seller
Video: Owusu Bempah’s property vandalised after 2019 doom prophesies
BoG downgrades GN Bank to savings and loans company
Family of slain pastor killed by nephew speaks out
Time’s up! 5 banks likely to lose licenses

LIFESTYLE
Is it ever ok to ask your partner to lose weight?
ODD NEWS
Football fan spends 60 hours getting favorite team’s jersey tattooed on his body
AUTOS
Japan Motors launches upgraded Nissan X-Trail
TECHNOLOGY
CES 2019: Tech preview of the expo's hottest new gadgets
OBITUARY
OBAAPANYIN JULIANA AKOSUA TWUM
ELECTIONS
Time to unite for Ayawaso West Wuogon victory – Dep NYA boss