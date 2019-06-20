Dozens of people were killed and many others were injured when armed men attacked two villages in central Mali, the government said Tuesday.
In what the authorities are calling a "terrorist" incident, gunmen attacked the villages of Gangafani and Yoro in the Mopti region of Mali near the border with Burkina Faso, killing at least 38 people, according to an early government estimate.
The government responded to the Monday attack by sending a military unit to the area to investigate the incident and track down the perpetrators.
In a separate attack, a military patrol was ambushed by armed men in Banguimalam, according to the government statement.
The Mopti region in central Mali has been beset by sectarian violence in recent months. At least 95 people in June and 134 people in March were killed in similar clashes between the Dogon and Fulani ethnic groups. It is unclear what motivated Monday's attacks.
Have your say
More World Headlines
- Harry and Meghan split from William and Kate joint charity
- Gunmen kill dozens in 'terrorist' Mali attack
- Biden refuses to apologise for working with racist senators
- Nigeria condemns attack on its embassy in London
- Slavery reparations hearing ignites fiery debate in Congress
- $22,000 zoo funds stolen by robbers not eaten by gorilla - Nigeria governor
- South African MP punches man during alleged racist incident
- Jamal Khashoggi killing: Saudi crown prince 'should face investigation' - UN
- 70.8 million people displaced worldwide - UNHCR
- Trump formally launches 2020 re-election bid
- South Africa prez buys lunch himself on busy day in Cape Town
- Germany's Angela Merkel 'fine' after seen shaking in heatwave
- Baby cut from womb in US murder case dies
- Ethiopia lawyers to sue over internet blackout
- I'm treated worse than Abe Lincoln - Trump