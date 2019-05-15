80 Nigerians arrested for 'eating during Ramadan fast'

80 Nigerians arrested for 'eating during Ramadan fast'
Source: BBC
Date: 15-05-2019 Time: 03:05:19:pm
Share

The Islamic Sharia police in northern Nigeria's Kano state briefly detained 80 people accused of eating in public, rather than fasting from dawn to sunset as Muslims are required to do during their holy month of Ramadan. 

The Sharia police, known as Hisbah, say the people were arrested at different times across the city of Kano in the past couple of days. 

Kano state is one of the several states in northern Nigeria where Sharia law was re-introduced since 2000. 

Sharia law is being implemented partially along with the country’s secular law. 

The Hisbah spokesman in Kano state, Adamu Yahaya, told the BBC that all those arrested were Muslims and officers do not target non-Muslims because they are not bound by Islamic law. 

He said some of those arrested told the Sharia office that they were eating because they did not sight the Ramadan crescent themselves while others feigned sickness, but the authorities found their excuses baseless.

The 80 were admonished and released because they were ''first-time offenders", Mr Yahaya added.

They were warned that if they were caught again, they would be taken to court. The Hisbah say they will continue with their patrols throughout Ramadan with a view to arresting Muslims who do not observe the fast. 


The Ramadan fast is compulsory for all adult Muslims but some categories of people - such as those who are seriously ill - are not required to fast.


Have your say  


More World Headlines


What others are reading
DCEs abandon terrorism meeting; minister outraged
Zimbabwe to rebase economy after adopting new currency - finance minister
Vibrant TOR key to ‘Ghana beyond aid’ agenda — Isaac Osei
The HIV/AIDs women who trusted herbalist's onion and ginger cure

Latest Stories

The HIV/AIDs women who trusted herbalist's onion and ginger cure
DCEs abandon terrorism meeting; minister outraged
Vibrant TOR key to ‘Ghana beyond aid’ agenda — Isaac Osei
Zimbabwe to rebase economy after adopting new currency - finance minister
Photos: Chris Attoh’s slain wife had twins
Drop in Ghana’s cocoa production hasn’t affected global forecast - ICCO
Yes I Can: Gospel singer preaches encouragement in new single
Man City referred to UEFA judicial chamber over alleged FFP breaches

MOST POPULAR
Video: Chris Attoh’s wife shot dead in US
Chris Attoh’s late wife was also married to another man
Photos/Video: Glitz and glamour at John Dumelo’s white wedding
5 trending hairstyles in Ghana to try this year
Chris Attoh leaves movie set, flies to Maryland following wife’s murder

LIFESTYLE
The HIV/AIDs women who trusted herbalist's onion and ginger cure
ODD NEWS
5-year-old brings crack cocaine to preschool
AUTOS
Japan Motors launches upgraded Nissan X-Trail
TECHNOLOGY
Facebook imposes restrictions on live-streaming to prevent future abuse
OBITUARY
Madam Beatrice Annin
ELECTIONS
EC given another deadline to allow Ghanaians abroad to vote in 2020