Xenophobia: South Africa must use civilised means to remove illegal migrants – Inusa Fuseini

Former Member of Parliament for Tamale Central, Inusah Fuseini, has urged South African authorities to adopt civilised and lawful procedures in dealing with illegal migration, following the ongoing xenophobic attacks in the country.

Speaking on JoyNews’ Newsfile on Saturday, July 4, he said while he would not dispute claims that illegal migrants exist in South Africa, resorting to xenophobic violence is not an appropriate way to address the issue.

"Yes, people who migrate to South Africa and are undocumented are not legally entitled to be in that country but there is a civilised way to get them out of the country," he said.

Mr Fuseini stressed that the responsibility lies with South African leadership to enforce immigration laws through proper institutional channels, rather than allowing citizens to take the law into their own hands.

"Even if you come to Ghana, we give you three months, and after three months, if you are still in Ghana, you are an undocumented illegal migrant, but we will not unleash our people on our fellow Africans to take the powers of the state into their own hands," he noted.

He warned that permitting such actions undermines the rule of law and fuels attacks on fellow Africans, calling instead for orderly and humane processes in managing undocumented migration.

Meanwhile, a significant diplomatic impasse has emerged between South Africa and Ghana following the death of a Ghanaian national in Cape Town, Nana Karikari, Senior International Affairs and Political Analyst, has claimed.

The core of the dispute involves the death of a Ghanaian national. Ghana’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated it received news of the death of 40-year-old Bashiru Isak with "profound shock" and asserted the victim was killed on June 30 during demonstrations.

South African authorities, including the Minister of Justice and Constitutional Development, Mmamoloko Kubayi, reject this version of events as "factually incorrect."

READ ALSO: Ghana and South Africa in diplomatic standoff over alleged killing of migrant

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.