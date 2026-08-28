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Yango Ghana earns Great Place to Work Certification for 2026

Source: Joy Business   
  28 August 2026 6:00am
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Yango Ghana, part of global tech company Yango Group, has been certified as a Great Place to Work® for 2026, with 80% of surveyed employees saying it is a great place to work.

The results also express a sense of pride and confidence in the team with 100% of the surveyed employees saying they feel a sense of pride for the company’s achievements. All employees also admitted they are given the resources and equipment to do their job and that management has a clear view of where the organization is going and how to get there with the same number saying they are able to take time off from work when I think it's necessary.

"Building Yango in Ghana has been about far more than establishing a global platform in a new market — it has been about creating real, lasting value for the people here. What makes this recognition so meaningful is seeing the pride our team takes in what we are building together — a service that is creating earning opportunities and making everyday movement safer and more convenient for thousands of Ghanaians. From rides to delivery , we are growing alongside this market and the communities that power it, and that is what drives us every single day." said Emmanuel Koduah, Country Manager, Yango Delivery in Ghana.

Employees also highlighted the workplace environment, with 100% saying it is a physically safe place to work and the same number saying they feel that their work makes a difference.

Programs such as Yangoversity, which brings together employees from multiple countries for shared learning, and Go to the Fields, which puts employees on the ground alongside partners, help teams exchange experience and build connections across markets.

The Ghana certification is part of Yango Group’s wider Great Place to Work® recognition across 17 markets in 2026, up from nine markets in 2025.

Great Place to Work® Certification is based on employee feedback about their workplace experience, including areas such as trust, fairness, respect, pride and belonging.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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