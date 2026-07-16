Africa

Zambia’s former Vice President Guy Scott dies at 82

Source: Reuters  
  16 July 2026 6:12am
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Zambia's former Vice President Guy Scott, who in 2014 became Africa's ​first white head of state ‌in two decades when he briefly served as acting president, has died at the age ​of 82, the government said ​on Wednesday.

  • Scott died in Lusaka at his ⁠farm in the Leopards Hill area ​after an illness, the government said ​in a statement.
  • Scott served as vice president under "King Cobra" Michael Sata from 2011 to 2014 and ​became acting president after Sata's death ​in October 2014, serving until January 2015.
  • Scott's brief ‌tenure ⁠made him Africa's first white head of state in two decades, since South Africa's F.W. de Klerk left office ​in 1994.
  • A ​Cambridge-educated economist ⁠born in Zambia to Scottish parents, Scott was constitutionally barred ​from running in the subsequent ​presidential ⁠election because neither of his parents was born in Zambia.
  • President Hakainde Hichilema has ⁠accorded ​Scott a state funeral, ​according to the government statement.

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