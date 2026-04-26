Opportunities are endless — Goshers highlights Zambia’s agricultural potential and Ghana trade links

Audio By Carbonatix
Ghanaian content creator Goshers has expressed optimism about the economic opportunities available between Ghana and Zambia, particularly in agriculture and trade, describing the prospects as “endless” if properly harnessed.
Speaking in an interview on Joy Prime’s Prime Morning, he highlighted Zambia’s vast landmass and what he believes to be underutilised agricultural potential, contrasting it with Ghana’s dependence on imported food products.
“I feel like the opportunity is endless, because in Zambia, the opportunities that you see…just imagine, talking about the land area of the country that is not yet explored so much in terms of agriculture, and you know, here in Ghana we import a lot of chicken…like millions of dollars, but Zambians don’t. They grow their own chickens, which means that in future, Zambians can supply chickens to Ghana and also do to them whatever products that we have here. So, I think that the opportunities are endless and now, more Ghanaians are daring to visit Zambia,” he said.
Goshers suggested that Zambia’s self-sufficiency in poultry production, coupled with its expansive arable land, places the country in a strong position to potentially supply agricultural products to other African markets, including Ghana.
He further argued that such regional exchange could strengthen intra-African trade and reduce the continent’s reliance on imports from outside Africa, particularly in the food and agricultural sectors.
Goshers also noted a growing interest among Ghanaians in travelling to Zambia, describing it as a positive development that could foster not only tourism but also business partnerships and knowledge sharing in agriculture and other sectors.
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