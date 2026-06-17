Zoomlion, NADMO and Dredge Masters intensify flood prevention efforts across Accra

Zoomlion Ghana Limited, in collaboration with the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO), Dredge Masters Gh. Ltd and other partners, has intensified flood prevention and drainage desilting operations across several vulnerable communities in the Greater Accra Region as Ghana enters the peak of the rainy season.

The large-scale intervention forms part of a broader disaster preparedness strategy aimed at reducing the impact of seasonal flooding, which continues to threaten lives, property and economic activity across the capital.

The exercise has brought together sanitation personnel, engineers, heavy equipment operators, local authorities, security agencies and community members in a coordinated effort to improve stormwater flow and strengthen flood resilience.

Teams were deployed early on Wednesday, 17 June, to identify flood-prone areas, including Teshie-Nungua, the Osu Castle beachfront, Achimota and Abokobi, where extensive debris removal, desilting and dredging activities were undertaken.

The operation focused on clearing accumulated silt, plastic waste and other debris that have, over the years, obstructed drains and waterways, contributing significantly to flash flooding during heavy rainfall.

At the Blekese West Electoral Area in Nungua, within the Krowor Municipal Assembly, residents joined sanitation workers in clearing major drainage channels. Speaking during the exercise, the Assembly Member for Blekese West, Alhassan Mohamadu Cabilla, commended Zoomlion Ghana Limited for responding promptly to the community’s request for support.

According to him, although residents regularly organise communal labour to maintain sanitation in the area, the volume of silt accumulated in the drains required specialised equipment beyond what could be managed through manual efforts.

He described the intervention as both timely and essential for a community that frequently experiences flooding during periods of intense rainfall.

Mr Cabilla disclosed that the electoral area has institutionalised monthly clean-up exercises held on the first Saturday of every month. He assured residents that community leaders would continue to monitor drainage systems to ensure they remain free from obstruction.

He also urged the public to refrain from dumping refuse into gutters and drains, warning that such practices undermine costly desilting efforts and exacerbate flooding.

Meanwhile, in the Ga East Municipality, NADMO and Dredge Masters, a subsidiary of the Jospong Group of Companies, carried out what officials described as a landmark mechanical dredging exercise on the Dakobi River.

The river, which plays a critical role in stormwater management within the Pantang-Madina-Abokobi enclave, underwent extensive dredging to improve water flow and increase its capacity to accommodate heavy run-off during major rainfall events.

The Ga East Municipal Director of NADMO, Edem Agbenyfie, praised the technical expertise and heavy-duty equipment deployed by the Dredge Masters team. He described the exercise as a significant contribution towards safeguarding lives and property, noting that communities along the river corridor have battled recurring floods for years.

Mr Agbenyfie also issued a strong warning to developers and landowners who continue to build within designated waterways despite repeated directives from authorities.

He stressed that the assembly would not hesitate to enforce planning regulations, including the demolition of unauthorised structures that obstruct the natural flow of water. While acknowledging the social and economic implications of such actions, he maintained that public safety must remain the overriding priority.

Officials involved in the exercise noted that engineering interventions alone cannot eliminate flooding. They emphasised that sustained public education, responsible waste disposal, routine maintenance of drainage infrastructure, and strict enforcement of environmental and planning regulations are essential to achieving lasting results.

The collaborative initiative involving Zoomlion Ghana Limited, NADMO, the Ghana Police Service, Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies (MMDAs), and community groups is expected to intensify in the coming weeks.

With forecasts indicating continued rainfall across southern Ghana, authorities say they remain committed to deploying personnel and equipment to safeguard communities, protect critical infrastructure and minimise the risk of flood-related disasters throughout the Greater Accra Region.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.