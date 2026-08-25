National

$1.7bn loss could fund completion of Agenda 111 project – NPP

Source: Emma Ankrah  
  25 August 2026 4:11pm
Carbonatix Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Carbonatix

A member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) National Communications Team, Aaron Antwi, says the alleged $1.7 billion loss associated with Ghana’s gold purchasing operations could have been used to complete the government’s Agenda 111 hospital project.

Mr Antwi said the amount, which he estimates to be equivalent to about "GH¢22 billion, represents a significant financial resource that could have been directed towards critical national development needs."

Speaking on JoyNews' The Pulse, he argued that the ongoing debate over the alleged loss should focus on its potential impact on Ghanaians rather than being reduced to political or personal disagreements.

"Surprisingly or coincidentally, the President of the Republic in February 2025 told us that we need $1.7 billion to be able to complete Agenda 111. That is building 111 hospitals in this country and also they are running around this 1.7 billion loss," he said on Tuesday, August 25.

Mr Antwi argued that the alleged loss therefore raises broader questions about financial management and accountability within the institutions involved in the country’s gold purchasing operations.

He called for the relevant authorities to provide clear answers on the reported losses and explain how the funds were managed.

The NPP communicator said the party would continue to support the Minority in Parliament in pursuing the matter through "appropriate legal and parliamentary processes."

He stressed that the focus should remain on securing accountability for the Ghanaian taxpayer and determining the facts surrounding the reported $1.7 billion loss.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.
DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

Related to this story




Most Popular News

Latest Stories

About Us

The Multimedia Group

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Terms of Use

Privacy Policy

Radio

Joy 99.7 FM

Adom 106.3 FM

Hitz 103.9 FM

Asempa 94.7 FM

Luv 99.5 FM

Nhyira 104.5 FM

TV

Joy News

Adom TV

Joy Prime

MultiTVWorld.com

Adom TV (Audio)

Joy News (Audio)

Social

YouTube

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

LinkedIn

Infographics

More

Games

Habitat Fair

Impact Makers

Galamsey

Archives

Elections

Download on App Store Get it on Google Play Explore it on AppGallery
tune in radio TuneIn iTunes iTunes Spotify Spotify
© 1996-2026 Copyright: MyjoyOnline.com | The Multimedia Group