$1.7bn loss could fund completion of Agenda 111 project – NPP

A member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) National Communications Team, Aaron Antwi, says the alleged $1.7 billion loss associated with Ghana’s gold purchasing operations could have been used to complete the government’s Agenda 111 hospital project.

Mr Antwi said the amount, which he estimates to be equivalent to about "GH¢22 billion, represents a significant financial resource that could have been directed towards critical national development needs."

Speaking on JoyNews' The Pulse, he argued that the ongoing debate over the alleged loss should focus on its potential impact on Ghanaians rather than being reduced to political or personal disagreements.

"Surprisingly or coincidentally, the President of the Republic in February 2025 told us that we need $1.7 billion to be able to complete Agenda 111. That is building 111 hospitals in this country and also they are running around this 1.7 billion loss," he said on Tuesday, August 25.

Mr Antwi argued that the alleged loss therefore raises broader questions about financial management and accountability within the institutions involved in the country’s gold purchasing operations.

He called for the relevant authorities to provide clear answers on the reported losses and explain how the funds were managed.

The NPP communicator said the party would continue to support the Minority in Parliament in pursuing the matter through "appropriate legal and parliamentary processes."

He stressed that the focus should remain on securing accountability for the Ghanaian taxpayer and determining the facts surrounding the reported $1.7 billion loss.

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