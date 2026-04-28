15 students rescued after raid on Nigerian orphanage school: state government says

Nigerian security forces rescued 15 pupils after gunmen ​abducted 23 children and the ‌wife of a school proprietor during an attack late on Saturday ​on an unregistered orphanage ​and school in central Nigeria's Kogi ⁠state, the state government ​said.

* Kogi state commissioner for ​information, Kingsley Femi Fanwo, confirmed that 15 pupils have been rescued and that ​efforts are ongoing to ​secure the release of the remaining victims.

* ‌School ⁠kidnapping is thriving in most parts of Nigeria because security is weak, and perpetrators demand ​ransom before ​they ⁠release their victims.

* Mass kidnappings, despite repeated government ​pledges to prevent such ​incidents, ⁠continue to disrupt education, commerce, and travel, leaving frustrated residents ⁠questioning ​the authorities' effectiveness ​in addressing the threat.

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