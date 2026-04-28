15 students rescued after raid on Nigerian orphanage school: state government says

Audio By Carbonatix
Nigerian security forces rescued 15 pupils after gunmen abducted 23 children and the wife of a school proprietor during an attack late on Saturday on an unregistered orphanage and school in central Nigeria's Kogi state, the state government said.
* Kogi state commissioner for information, Kingsley Femi Fanwo, confirmed that 15 pupils have been rescued and that efforts are ongoing to secure the release of the remaining victims.
* School kidnapping is thriving in most parts of Nigeria because security is weak, and perpetrators demand ransom before they release their victims.
* Mass kidnappings, despite repeated government pledges to prevent such incidents, continue to disrupt education, commerce, and travel, leaving frustrated residents questioning the authorities' effectiveness in addressing the threat.
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