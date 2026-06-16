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2026 World Cup: Black Stars arrive in Toronto ahead of opener against Panama

Source: GFA  
  16 June 2026 12:49pm
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The Black Stars have arrived in Toronto ahead of Wednesday’s opening match of the 2026 FIFA World Cup against Panama at BMO Field.

The team touched down on Monday afternoon after completing their pre-tournament preparations in the United States. Ghana has been based in the United States of America since the international friendly against Wales in Cardiff earlier this month.

Coach Carlos Queiroz and his technical team used the US camp to fine-tune tactics and build fitness, with all 26 players taking part in full training sessions. The squad reports no injury concerns ahead of the Group L opener. The Black Stars will hold their official training session at BMO Field on Tuesday evening.

Ghana faces Panama at 7:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday, June 17, in what will be the nation’s fifth appearance at the FIFA World Cup.

This will be the first ever meeting between Ghana and Panama at senior level. The Black Stars are looking to start the tournament strongly before facing England at Gillette Stadium in Boston on Tuesday, June 23.

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