A-Plus claims independent candidates can defeat NPP, NDC with strong organisation

Audio By Carbonatix
The Gomoa Central MP, Kwame Asare Obeng, widely known as A-Plus, has taken aim at the organisational strength of Ghana’s two dominant political parties.
He argues that determined independent candidates can outperform them with the right structures in place.
Speaking in an interview on Channel One TV on Wednesday, April 8, he suggested that both the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the National Democratic Congress (NDC) lack effective grassroots organisation in many constituencies.
“NPP and NDC, they are not organised. If you have serious individuals in constituencies, they will beat them,” he said.
A-Plus attributed his own success in the 2024 general election to meticulous planning and the establishment of a solid constituency network, which he described as “unbeatable.”
He noted that this level of preparation enabled him to secure an early victory, with his results reportedly among the first to be declared nationwide.
He further emphasised the importance of preparation and knowledge in politics, explaining that his academic background played a key role in shaping his approach.
“After about 45 minutes of the election, I wrote on Facebook that I had won because I won’t go to GIMPA, study research methods, and not know what I am doing on the grounds. That school fees will never go free,” he stated.
He added that his decision to spend years studying before entering politics was deliberate, as he sought to build a strong understanding of strategy and governance.
“That is why I spent a certain number of years going to school before entering politics. I wanted to get a certain understanding of things,” he explained.
Latest Stories
-
Beyond the festivities: Gomoa must turn visibility into development
6 minutes
-
DVLA clarifies it is not responsible for Toyota Voxy commercial operations
7 minutes
-
Calls for Ofori-Atta’s return a non-issue if trial proceeds in absentia – Pius Hadzide
10 minutes
-
France names Ghana first beneficiary of newly established National Health Compact
16 minutes
-
US Immigration, extradition outcomes likely to influence each other in Ofori-Atta case – Amanda Clinton
19 minutes
-
29-year-old woman rescued after hiding in drain to escape attackers
32 minutes
-
Gramps Morgan names Ghanaian business leader Monalisa Effah as Ghana-Jamaica Homecoming Ambassador
1 hour
-
CAF President urges faith in African football despite AFCON 2025 issues
1 hour
-
AFCON U-17: Black Starlets’ aim is to win trophy – Head Coach Prosper Ogum
1 hour
-
ENFA expands access to global capital for Ghanaian SMEs
2 hours
-
Beyond security: Why mobile payment fraud has become a customer experience crisis
2 hours
-
Former Effia MP demands full disclosure of Truedare AI deal, warns of ‘hidden risks’
2 hours
-
Joseph Cudjoe raises alarm over potential revenue loss in Truedare AI Customs deal
2 hours
-
Video: Awoshie-Anyaa Highway: Years of fatal crashes caused by faulty traffic lights
2 hours
-
No financial transactions with Ghana Card yet, says NIA
2 hours