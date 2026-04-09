A-Plus claims independent candidates can defeat NPP, NDC with strong organisation

The Gomoa Central MP, Kwame Asare Obeng, widely known as A-Plus, has taken aim at the organisational strength of Ghana’s two dominant political parties.

He argues that determined independent candidates can outperform them with the right structures in place.

Speaking in an interview on Channel One TV on Wednesday, April 8, he suggested that both the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the National Democratic Congress (NDC) lack effective grassroots organisation in many constituencies.

“NPP and NDC, they are not organised. If you have serious individuals in constituencies, they will beat them,” he said.

A-Plus attributed his own success in the 2024 general election to meticulous planning and the establishment of a solid constituency network, which he described as “unbeatable.”

He noted that this level of preparation enabled him to secure an early victory, with his results reportedly among the first to be declared nationwide.

He further emphasised the importance of preparation and knowledge in politics, explaining that his academic background played a key role in shaping his approach.

“After about 45 minutes of the election, I wrote on Facebook that I had won because I won’t go to GIMPA, study research methods, and not know what I am doing on the grounds. That school fees will never go free,” he stated.

He added that his decision to spend years studying before entering politics was deliberate, as he sought to build a strong understanding of strategy and governance.

“That is why I spent a certain number of years going to school before entering politics. I wanted to get a certain understanding of things,” he explained.

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