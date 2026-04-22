Agave-Lakpo kingmakers destool Afevime Gate Sub Chief over insubordination

Kingmakers of the Agave-Lakpo community in the South Tongu District of the Volta Region have destooled the Sub Chief of the Afevime Gate, Torgbe Luku Ahiaku IV, over allegations of insubordination and abuse of traditional authority.

Traditional rites were performed at the community shrine to notify the gods and ancestors of the decision, in accordance with the customs and traditions of the Tongu people.

The rites, led by the Divisional Chief of the Anyigbe Clan of Agave-Lakpo, Torgbe Abordor VIII, included the pouring of libation, the slaughtering of a spotless white ram and fowl, and the firing of musketry.

Addressing the media after the ceremony, Torgbe Agbo Bokor II stated that Torgbe Luku Ahiaku IV was destooled for insubordination, violation of customary land administration practices, disregard for traditional authority, and actions deemed to undermine unity and peace within the clan.

He alleged that the destooled Sub Chief attempted to position himself as the sole grantor of Anyigbe Clan lands, making himself the only authority responsible for approving land sales.

According to him, this action contravened established customs, which assign responsibility to Torgbe Sakpaku and other designated authorities to register lands and supervise their sale.

“He exercised power beyond his traditional mandate, disregarding laid-down customary structures. He overstepped his boundary by sending his Divisional Chief, sub-chiefs and other Anyigbe Clan members to court, claiming the Clan land for his personal gain,” he explained.

The Sub Chief was also accused of breaching customary practices by changing his stool name from Torgbe Lugu Ahiaku IV to Torgbe Lugu Awadali IV, a move that reportedly prevented him from being gazetted at the National House of Chiefs.

“His original stool name, given to him by Torgbe Abordor VI and the Elders of Anyigbe Clan during his enstoolment, was Torgbe Lugu Ahiaku IV, and he fraudulently changed his name to Torgbe Lugu Awadali IV. Due to his fraudulent change of name, he could not get a gazette at the National House of Chiefs over 48 years of reign,” said Torgbe Abordor VIII.

He explained that the decision to destool Torgbe Lugu Ahiaku IV followed consultations with the council of elders and other chiefs after he reportedly failed to honour several summons to respond to allegations of breaching customs and traditions.

“Torgbe Lugu Ahiaku IV (Alias Awadali) is hereby destooled as Sub Chief of Afevime Gate of Anyigbe Clan Adutor Kpota with immediate effect. Henceforth, his name shall no longer be called Torgbe Lugu Ahiaku IV (Alias Awadali), and his name is Mr Mathias Kwame Ahiagba,” he declared.

He added that an interim regent would be appointed pending the selection and installation of a new Sub Chief.

The leadership also indicated plans to strengthen clan governance, improve documentation and oversight of land matters, and introduce measures to prevent chiefs from altering their original stool names.

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