Agave youth demand resolution of chieftaincy disputes to safeguard peace and development

Youth in the Agave Traditional Area of the South Tongu District in the Volta Region have expressed concern over what they describe as escalating chieftaincy disputes, warning that the situation could undermine peace, unity and development in the area.

According to them, efforts should be focused on promoting development rather than pursuing actions that create divisions among traditional leaders and hinder progress.

To demonstrate their concerns, a group known as the Concerned Citizens of Agave-Adutor organised a peaceful protest, calling for an end to the chieftaincy disputes and urging stakeholders to take immediate steps to restore harmony.

The group appealed to the government and the Agave Traditional Council to initiate investigations into the issues raised and engage all factions involved in a bid to resolve the impasse.

The youth specifically expressed concern over the actions of the Divisional Chief of Agave-Lakpo, Torgbe Abordor VIII, who reportedly performed traditional rites purportedly aimed at destooling Torgbe Lugu Awadali IV over alleged misconduct.

The rites reportedly involved the pouring of libation, the slaughter of a spotless white ram and fowl, and the firing of musketry at the central shrine in Lakpo in the presence of some traditional rulers.

According to the Concerned Citizens of Agave-Adutor, such actions undermine the established traditional hierarchy and customary processes, with the potential to heighten tensions and trigger conflict.

“If left unaddressed, this act of provocation risks severely destabilising the peace and unity in the Agave Traditional Area and may lead to consequences that are difficult to contain,” the group's youth leader stated.

He further maintained that “Torgbe Lugu Awadali IV remains the legitimate Dufia of Adutor” and should continue to be recognised as such.

Following the protest, the group presented a petition to the Agave Traditional Council, calling for urgent intervention to address the disputes, which they say have contributed to rising tensions within the traditional area.

President of the Agave Traditional Council, Torgbega Xodihor VI, assured the petitioners of the council’s commitment to resolving the matter amicably and acknowledged the sensitivity of the issues raised.

Similarly, the South Tongu District Assembly has pledged to respond to the concerns of the youth group, recognising the potential impact of prolonged chieftaincy disputes on peace, social cohesion and development in the area.

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