Agbana highlights ‘Big Push’ infrastructure drive, expands social interventions at Accountability Forum

Eric Edem Agbana, Ketu North MP, has outlined significant progress in infrastructure, social services, and economic interventions under government programmes at the fourth quarterly Accountability Series for constituents at Tadzewu.

The event, the first for 2026, forms part of the MP’s ongoing commitment to transparency and citizen engagement, following similar sessions held at Ehi in the Weta Zone, Dzodze, and Penyi.

Addressing residents, Mr Agbana highlighted key achievements over the past three months, government policy directions under the Mahama administration, and priority interventions planned for the next quarter.

He emphasised that the government’s flagship “Big Push” infrastructure initiative was already delivering results across the country, including Ketu North.

Mr Agbana noted that major road projects such as the Penyi-Tokor-Aflao stretch and the Dzodze-Avedakpa-Ho Road were nearing completion and would significantly improve connectivity to ease movement of goods and services.

He explained that Dzodze had been earmarked for a dual carriageway project, with compensation processes completed and contractors expected to deliver within two years.

Other roads captured under the programme include the Tadzewu-Devego-Agorve Junction road, the Dzodze-Ehi-Agbozume road, and several feeder roads, with procurement processes at advanced stages.

The MP explained that delays in some projects were due to statutory procurement requirements but assured constituents that contractors would soon move to site.

He also addressed concerns about deteriorating town roads and critical spots such as the deep pit along the Tadzewu–Akatsi stretch, indicating that technical assessments were ongoing to ensure durable solutions.

On the economy, Mr Agbana said government policies had begun to stabilise key indicators, including exchange rates and fuel prices, which he noted had translated into reduced cost of living for many Ghanaians.

In the health sector, he highlighted the introduction of Free Primary Healthcare services, which would allow residents to access care even without active health insurance.

He also referenced the “Mahama Cares” initiative, designed to support patients with critical illnesses such as cancer and kidney disease, noting that a beneficiary from Ketu North had already received support.

He indicated plans to expand health infrastructure in the constituency, including the construction of new facilities and nurses’ quarters to improve service delivery.

Mr Agbana announced government plans to establish Farmer Service Centres, which would provide mechanised farming equipment and create employment opportunities. He disclosed that one such centre was proposed for Dekpor.

The MP reiterated his commitment to education, citing ongoing and completed projects including classroom blocks at Tadzewu, Fiagbedu, Tsiyinu, and Kpeyiborkope.

He highlighted improvements at Afife Senior High School, where new dormitories, classroom blocks, and ICT facilities were under construction.

Mr Agbana also disclosed that over 821 students had benefited from the Ketu North Scholarship Scheme, while more than 300 computers had been distributed to schools to enhance digital learning.

Additionally, Starlink internet services have been installed in 15 schools, with plans to extend connectivity to all basic schools in the constituency.

On water supply, he said about 10 boreholes were constructed annually, with efforts underway to acquire a drilling machine to scale up access.

He also spoke about the Ketu North Skills and Apprenticeship Programme, which currently supports 525 beneficiaries and aims to reach 3,000 people by 2028.

He explained that tools and equipment would be distributed to committed trainees upon completion to ensure sustainability.

Mr Agbana noted that efforts were ongoing to improve electricity supply through transformer upgrades and rural electrification projects, while network connectivity challenges were being addressed through rural telephony initiatives.

Reflecting on the purpose of the engagement, the MP described himself as a “chief servant” accountable to the people, stressing that the quarterly forum provided an opportunity to receive feedback and strengthen relations with constituents.

He acknowledged that while progress had been made, more work remained, particularly in areas such as roads, water, and markets.

Mr Agbana assured residents that concerns raised would be addressed in collaboration with relevant stakeholders.

He expressed appreciation to the media and constituents for their continued support and participation, reaffirming his commitment to advancing development in Ketu North.

“We have made significant progress, but we are not complacent. We will continue to listen, engage, and deliver on our mandate to improve the lives of our people,” he said.

The forum also allowed residents to ask questions, seek clarifications, and raise concerns about challenges affecting their communities.

Some participants who interacted with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) expressed confidence in the MP's leadership, commending him for his efforts so far and expressing optimism about his commitment to delivering more development projects across the constituency.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.