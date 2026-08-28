AI can’t replace lawyers, Supreme Court nominee Anthony Forson warns

Supreme Court nominee Anthony Forson Jnr. has cautioned legal practitioners against becoming overly dependent on artificial intelligence (AI), stressing that the technology should only complement, rather than replace, human expertise and judgment.

Appearing before Parliament’s Appointments Committee on Thursday, August 27, 2026, Mr Forson acknowledged that AI could transform legal practice by making research faster and improving efficiency.

He, however, warned that the technology could also generate inaccurate or misleading information if used without adequate knowledge of the law.

He therefore urged lawyers who rely on AI tools to first develop a strong understanding of legal principles so they can critically assess the information generated.

“It is an aid, because AI can never replace the human being,” he said.

Mr Forson said AI could make legal work more efficient and economically viable when properly used by practitioners with the requisite expertise.

“With your good understanding of the law, it will assist you to work very fast. And it is economically much more viable but it can never replace the human effort,” he added.

He stressed that despite rapid advances in AI and its growing application in professional services, human judgment, expertise and responsibility would remain indispensable to the practice of law.

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