Amanda Clinton writes: Ghana’s OSP case and the global pattern of prosecutorial control

Amanda Clinton

Ghana's Supreme Court case, No. J1/3/2026, is more than a technical constitutional dispute.

At its core lies a defining question for the country's governance architecture: can the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) exist with meaningful prosecutorial independence, or must it operate strictly under the authority of the Attorney-General? That question has surfaced elsewhere—and the answers have rarely been neutral.

THE IMMEDIATE LEGAL FAULT LINE

The case challenges the constitutional validity of an independent prosecutorial body alongside the Attorney-General under Article 88 of the 1992 Constitution, which vests prosecutorial authority in the AG. This places the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) at the very center of the dispute. In such situations, the OSP is not a passive observer. It can:

Apply to be joined as an interested party, or

File its own statement of case if already joined

Recent signals suggest it will not stand aside. The OSP has indicated it will challenge interpretations that subordinate it entirely to the Attorney-General, pointing to earlier judicial reasoning that allowed some operational autonomy. If it proceeds, its legal arguments are predictable but significant:

Parliamentary authority to create specialized prosecutorial institutions

A delegation framework, where the AG's powers can be exercised through statutory bodies

The anti-corruption rationale, which depends on insulation from political influence

And a practical continuity argument: the OSP has already prosecuted cases—removing that power now risks legal uncertainty

This is not a peripheral intervention. It is a direct defence of institutional survival.

A FAMILIAR GLOBAL PATTERN

Ghana is not navigating new terrain. The tension between central prosecutorial authority and independent anti-corruption bodies has played out in multiple jurisdictions—with strikingly similar trajectories.

SOUTH AFRICA: THE RISE AND FALL OF THE SCORPIONS

The Scorpions were once a formidable anti-corruption unit with prosecutorial teeth. As their investigations moved closer to political elites, pressure mounted. Ultimately, they were dissolved and replaced with a less independent structure.

Institutional continuity was preserved in form, but operational independence was diluted. Public trust in anti-corruption enforcement took a measurable hit.

Effect: Institutional continuity was preserved in form, but operational independence was diluted. Public trust in anti-corruption enforcement took a measurable hit.

KENYA: EACC'S CONSTRAINED MANDATE

Kenya's Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) was established with investigative powers but lacks prosecutorial independence. It must refer cases to the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), who retains full discretion over whether to proceed.

Effect: High-profile investigations have stalled at the prosecution stage. The structural subordination creates a bottleneck that can be exploited politically.

NIGERIA: EFCC UNDER POLITICAL PRESSURE

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) operates with statutory prosecutorial powers, but its leadership has been subject to repeated political interference. Changes in administration have consistently led to shifts in enforcement priorities and leadership turnover.

Effect: The EFCC's credibility fluctuates with political cycles. Its effectiveness is undermined not by constitutional constraints, but by a lack of institutional insulation.

THE PATTERN IS CLEAR

Where anti-corruption bodies have meaningful independence, they face sustained political pressure. Where they lack independence, they struggle to function effectively. The question is not whether tension will arise—it is how it will be resolved.

GHANA'S INSTITUTIONAL CHOICE

The Supreme Court's decision will not merely interpret Article 88. It will determine whether Ghana opts for a model that prioritizes centralized prosecutorial control or one that permits institutional pluralism in the fight against corruption.

If the OSP's independence is curtailed, Ghana joins a long list of jurisdictions where anti-corruption enforcement is formally robust but operationally constrained. If the Court finds room for both the AG and the OSP to coexist with distinct mandates, it creates a rare model of institutional balance.

THE STAKES BEYOND GHANA

This case matters beyond Ghana's borders. It will be studied across Africa as a precedent for how constitutional interpretation shapes anti-corruption architecture. The decision will influence:

How other jurisdictions structure their own anti-corruption frameworks

The credibility of specialized prosecutorial institutions continent-wide

Investor confidence in governance stability and rule of law

The global pattern suggests that independence, once conceded, is rarely restored. If the OSP loses this case, it may never regain the autonomy it once had.

WHAT COMES NEXT

The OSP has signaled it will defend its mandate. The arguments will be legal, but the implications are deeply political. The Supreme Court will not simply rule on constitutional text—it will shape the future of anti-corruption enforcement in Ghana.

And if history is any guide, the outcome will echo far beyond the courtroom.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.