Apple Maps renames Lake Ontario as Lake America after Trump order

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Apple has renamed Lake Ontario to Lake America on its map app, following an order from US President Donald Trump as part of Washington's trade spat with Canada.
The change was made for US-based users, while those in Canada will continue to see Lake Ontario displayed. The BBC has contacted Apple for comment.
The iPhone maker's move follows Trump's executive order to change the lake's name after trade talks between the neighbouring countries collapsed late last month, with Washington imposing new 50% tariffs on $20bn (£14.8bn; C$28bn) worth of Canadian goods.
Rival technology giant Google made a similar switch for its users in the US in recent days, leading to backlash on social media.
Canada has responded to Washington's levies, saying it will implement "dollar for dollar" counter-tariffs.
Prime Minister Mark Carney's administration had walked away from the trade negotiations, due to what his office has called unacceptable demands.
Carney told the Trump administration to "start being serious" and stop trying to be tough before discussions between the sides can restart.
Trump's executive order gives the US Department of the Interior 30 days to update the change with the Geographic Names Information Service - the official database of what places are called in the country.
Apple was specifically urged by Trump to rename Lake Ontario on its Maps platform to comply with the executive order signed, according to US Interior Secretary Doug Burgum
The president has also posted several AI-generated videos on social media, including a clip of him kicking over a Lake Ontario sign and replacing it with another that says "Welcome to Lake America".
At the lake itself, Canada has installed a new sign with the words "Lake Ontario. Now and Always".
"Just in case President Trump or anyone else forgets, we've set up this sign to remind them it's Lake Ontario, now and forever," Ontario Premier Doug Ford said.
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