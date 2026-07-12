Appoint more judges to improve justice delivery — Circuit Court judge

A Circuit Court Judge, Her Honour Susana Nyakortey, has called for the appointment of more judges to strengthen Ghana's judiciary, saying it is essential to improving the efficiency of the country's justice delivery system.

Sharing her views on measures needed to enhance the judiciary as Ghana marks the 150th anniversary of the Supreme Court, Her Honour Nyakortey said increasing the number of judges would help expedite the hearing of cases and reduce delays in the courts.

She argued that a larger judicial workforce would enable courts to dispose of cases more quickly, ensuring smoother proceedings and improving public confidence in the administration of justice.

According to her, addressing the challenge of delays in the courts would also reduce litigants' dissatisfaction and enhance access to timely justice.

"We should employ many lawyers. The Legal Aid Commission can do something about that," she said.

Her Honour Nyakortey made the remarks on The Law with Sampson Lardy Anyenini on Sunday, 12th July, during a discussion on the Supreme Court's 150-year journey under the theme, "Assessing the Court" on the show.

She noted that strengthening the judiciary through adequate human resources remains critical to ensuring a more efficient and responsive justice system.

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